OnePlus launches its new cheap Smart TVs with the U and Y series

By Brian Adam
OnePlus announced in September last year its first QLED televisions. With them, the company entered the premium segment of the Smart TV. Although we cannot buy them in Spain yet, these televisions are available in India. And now, they have released two new ranges of a cheap tv.

The company started selling mobile phones, but little by little they have been diversifying their offer including headphones, and now televisions. The QLED range, being high-end, is somewhat prohibitive for many, starting from Rs 69,900 for the Q1 model (€ 833), and Rs 99,900 (€ 1,190) for the Q1 Pro. After complaints received in India by Its high price, now the company has launched the U Series and Y Series of televisions, much more affordable and following a scheme similar to the range Xiaomi has.

U series: 55 inches 4K

The U series features a 55-inch model with 4K resolution. Incorporates Android 9.0 Pie with the interface OxygenPlay developed by the company for televisions. The 4K model is the most interesting of the three presented, since it has a metal chassis and an aluminium frame, in addition to having a carbon fibre texture on the bottom as well as the QLED models. It is also possible to cover the ports.

This model of 55 inches (55U1) reproduces the 93% of DCI-P3 colour space, compared to 96% of QLEDs, so it is good to be a “mid-range” model. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 +, and has a “Gamma Engine” to dynamically adjust the gamma curve to optimize colours by recognizing different scenarios and faces. It also has MEMC to smooth motion and resize content, as well as antialiasing.

Internally, we find a processor MediaTek MT5887 quad-core Cortex A53, accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory. As for sound, it has 30W full-range speakers, as well as compatibility with Dolby Atmos. The speakers are rotated 90 degrees to improve the expansion of sound throughout the room. The controller has direct access to Netflix and Prime Video, in addition to the Google Assistant.

The price for this model is Rs 49,999, about 600 euros to change. With the purchase, an Echo Dot is given away on Amazon India.

Y series: 43 inches Full HD and 32 inches HD

As for the Y Series, we find a model of 43 inches Full HD (43Y1) and another of 32 inch HD (32Y1) Both have features like the Gamma Engine and MEMC to compensate for movement, as well as improvements in dynamic contrast. Both have 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and have a more input-range appearance with their wider frames. Both have 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory.

The price of the 43-inch model is Rs 22,999 (€ 275), and the 32-inch model is worth Rs 12,999 (€ 155). With the 43-inch model, the Echo Dot is also given away, and with the 32-inch model, you can buy it at half price.

The OxygenPlay interface that the three models have seeks to become the equivalent of Xiaomi’s PatchWall, where it recommends content from all the available streaming platforms. The 55-inch model has exclusive functions such as data saving if we are in a limited connection or a mode for children.

