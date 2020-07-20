Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
OnePlus Buds maybe under $ 100, but what will be the price in Italy?

By Brian Adam
OnePlus Buds maybe under $ 100, but what will be the price in Italy?

Very little is missing from the presentation of OnePlus Nord, a new mid-range smartphone arriving on the market at a price below $ 500. Along with it, however, will also arrive the new pair of true wireless earphones from the company of Carl Pei, or OnePlus Buds.

According to the latest leaks, which also showed some renders, they will also be sold to a very competitive price and captivating.

The source of this information is the already well-known tipster Max Weinbach, who shared le on Twitter practically official images of the earphones appeared in the OnePlus Buds APK. What is immediately noticeable from the renderings is that the headphones will be available in three colors: white, black and blue with yellow interiors. Another interesting technical data discovered by 9to5Google concerns the support for Dolby Atmos and the possibility of locating the earphones in case of loss.

Other features include quick pairing with devices, touch controls and automatic pause if a headset is removed from the ear.

But the most interesting aspect is the price: even if not yet well defined, in a teaser published on Instagram on July 19, 2020 by OnePlus itself, there is talk of an amount equal to “$ XX.XX”. Hoping this isn’t the classic “$ 99.99”, you would be facing true wireless earbuds sold at a price less than $ 100 or 87 Euros at the current exchange rate.

However, considering the addition of VAT and the costs of adaptation and distribution on the European market, the price could go well over 100 euros in Italy or, with a more realistic 1: 1 exchange rate with the dollar, we are talking about a price that could oscillate between 110 and 120 euros.

