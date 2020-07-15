Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
OnePlus announces the OnePlus Buds: the first true-wireless headphones in its history

By Brian Adam
OnePlus announces the OnePlus Buds: the first true-wireless headphones in its history

A few days after the confirmation of Oneplus Nord, the Chinese company has announced that on July 21 the OnePlus Buds will be presented, the first true-wireless headphones in the company’s history, designed to offer high-quality audio reproduction and comfortable user experience.

The announcement comes three years after the launch of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, which took place in 2017. “With the new OnePlus Buds, we are further expanding our portfolio of products that offer our users a burdenless experience,” Said Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus. “Our users are looking for the right combination of great sound quality, smooth and seamless connectivity and easy user experience. This is exactly what the OnePlus Buds will offer“.

In a press release, OnePlus also specified that OnePlus Buds will be presented during the OnePlus Nord announcement keynote scheduled for July 21 at 4 pm local time. The event will be broadcast in augmented reality through the dedicated application available on Google Play of Android and iOS App Store.

