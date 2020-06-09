OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro, face-to-face analysis: all the differences between the new Chinese high-end

Since a time ago, manufacturers have made a habit of announcing new smartphones in pairs (sometimes even in trios), with a base version and a more complete one that usually surnames ‘Plus’ or, ‘Pro’. This is the case of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the duo of smartphones that the Chinese firm made official in mid-April.

With this strategy, brands offer a product at two price levels and also benefits. Having more options is always welcome, but sometimes It can be a bit confusing when choosing between one model or another. At first glance, we see that there is much similarity between the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, similarities that also extend to its technical sheet. However, there are also important differences to keep in mind. We are going to clear the doubts in a comparison.





OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro datasheet

ONEPLUS 8 ONEPLUS 8 PRO DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm

180 grams 165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm

199 grams SCREEN Fluid AMOLED 6.55 inches

Density of 402 dpi

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080 px

Refresh 90Hz

240Hz touch

20: 9 ratio

HDR + Fluid AMOLED 6.78 inches

Density of 513 dpi

QHD + at 3,168 x 1,440 px

Refresh 120Hz

Touch 120Hz

Ratio 19.8: 9

HDR + PROCESSOR Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon X55 modem

Adreno 650 GPU Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon X55 modem

Adreno 650 GPU Versions 8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GBUFS 3.0 8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GBUFS 3.0 REAR CAMERA 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 f / 1.75 OIS / EIS

16 megapixel SGA f / 2.2

2 megapixel macro f / 2.4

4K @ 60fps / HD @ 480fps video

Time Lapse 48 megapixel Sony IMX689 f / 1.78 OIS / EIS

48 megapixel SGA f / 2.2

8 megapixel telephoto f / 2.44 OIS

5 megapixel f / 2.4 color filter

4K @ 60 / HD @ 480fps video

Time Lapse FRONT CAMERA 16 megapixel Sony IMX471 f / 2.0

1080p @ 30 video 16 megapixel Sony IMX471 f / 2.45

1080p @ 30 video DRUMS 4,300 mAh

Warp Charge 30T 30W fast charge 4,510 mAh

Warp Charge 30T (5V / 6A) 30W fast charge

Warp Charge 30 Wireless (30W) wireless charging OPERATING SYSTEM Android 10 with OxygenOS Android 10 with OxygenOS Connectivity 5G SA / NSA

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AAC

NFC

Dual GPS / GLONASS / Galileo / Beidou / SBAS / A-GPS

USB 3.1 type-C 5G SA / NSA

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AAC

NFC

Dual GPS / GLONASS / Galileo / Beidou / SBAS / A-GPS

USB 3.1 type-C OTHERS On-screen fingerprint reader

Physical button for sound

Stereo sound

IP68 certification On-screen fingerprint reader

Physical button for sound

Stereo sound

IP68 certification PRICE 8GB / 128GB: 709 euros

12GB / 256GB: 809 euros 8GB / 128GB: 909 euros

12GB / 256GB: 1,009 euros

The similar

Before entering the comparison, we stop to make clear those sections in which there is no distinction between models. The most important in this case is performance, and that is that both the OnePlus 8 Pro and the “normal” OnePlus 8 have the same configuration. We talk about a Snapdragon 865 with Adreno 650 GPU.

They are also available in a version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and another with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB. Although, to be fair, here is a small difference: OnePlus 8’s RAM is LPDDR4X and OnePlus 8 Pro’s LPDDR5. What they do match is in the UFS 3.0 memory in both cases. In the respective analyzes, you can find all the performance tests of the two devices.

Connectivity is another of the points that remain unchanged, including compatibility with 5G networks, as well as the software, the selfie camera and the fingerprint reader integrated into the screen. In the design, we will see differences in size, but Aesthetically they have the same lines, button placement and are waterproof.

Design: big and bigger

There is a difference in size between them although, as can be seen in the image, it is not too pronounced. With a 6.55-inch screen, the OnePlus 8 is quite large although its 180 grams is not excessive for the total size and the fact that it is a little thinner makes it feel a little more manageable than its older brother.

If you are looking for a compact mobile, the OnePlus 8 is not for you, let’s make this clear.

The OnePlus 8 Pro raises its diagonal to 6.78 inches and its thickness is 8.5 millimetres, which raises the weight to 199 grams. As we said, there is no abysmal difference but those 19 extra grams are noticeable and the sensation when holding it is from a more rough smartphone in general, although I insist that it is not an exaggerated jump.

Besides the size, the only difference at the design level is that OnePlus 8 Pro camera module is slightly larger, is accompanied by a fourth lens and the LED flash is located on the left.

Screen: in resolution and hertz is the key

As we said, size is one of the differences, something that logically extends to screens. The OnePlus 8 mounts a 6.55-inch panel, while its older brother climbs to 6.78 inches. We talk about a difference of 0.23 inches, something that we notice, but that does not suppose a notable jump when consuming multimedia content.

Where we should notice it more in the resolution since the OnePlus 8 Pro has a QHD + panel and the OnePlus 8 FullHD +. However, as we have commented so many times, the FullHD + performs very well in terms of sharpness and, except for some specific elements such as the edges of certain icons (and always paying close attention), we do not see differences in the definition of the screens.

The FullHD + performs very well in terms of sharpness and, except for some specific elements such as the edges of certain icons, there are no differences in the definition of the screens.

If we bring the brightness to the maximum, the OnePlus 8 Pro wins as it reaches a slightly higher peak, facilitating reading outdoors when the reflections give more war. The OnePlus 8 also gives us a very high brightness, but when put together it stays slightly below.

Regarding calibration, both give us identical shades and offer the same configuration options. The only difference is that In the OnePlus 8 Pro we have the ‘Comfortable tone’ mode, an adjustment that changes the tone depending on the environment, although in my experience it tends to yellow a little.

One point to keep in mind is that even though they both have the screen curved around the edges, OnePlus 8 Pro’s curve is steeper. This causes us to see the greener edges (especially when looking at the panel from the angle) and gives us a little more war in handling, for example when gesturing from the edge.

The other key difference from the displays is the refresh rate. While the OnePlus 8 Pro reaches 120 Hz, the OnePlus 8 stays at 90 Hz. The reality is that in practice the two panels are very fluid. We’ve put them to the test head-to-head with compatible games like Alto’s Odyssey and making quick gestures on the interface, and at least it’s hard for me to see a difference in speed of response. If this is a key point for you, you can rest assured that both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro give a great experience.

Autonomy: having more milliamps does not mean more autonomy

As expected, the size difference also carries over to the batteries. The OnePlus 8 has a 4,300 mAh battery and the OnePlus 8 Pro rises to 4,510 mAh, a difference of 210 mAh which is in line with what we have seen with the screens.

In the respective analyzes, we have already commented in-depth on the experience with the autonomy of both models in different configurations, specifically with the screen refresh. The OnePlus 8 gave us cycles between 26 and 29 hours long in total, with the minimum at 90Hz and the maximum at 60Hz.

Milliamps are not everything. Keep in mind that the screen of the OnePlus 8 Pro is larger and also the refresh rate is higher, so it consumes more.

For his part, the OnePlus 8 Pro gave us between 24 and 26 hours of total duration, slightly below the OnePlus 8 despite having a larger battery. But milliamps are not everything, here we must bear in mind that its screen is larger and also the refresh rate is higher, so it consumes more. In practice, this difference varies depending on the use we give to each terminal, so they are indicative figures and it is not an abysmal difference either.

PCMark battery test: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro PCMark battery test: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro

To complete these data, in this comparison we have made the PCMark battery test at both terminals and under the same conditions. Before starting I activated aeroplane mode to avoid the process stopping (it usually fails a lot) and set the brightness to maximum. The OnePlus 8 gets 7 hours of the screen and the OnePlus 8 Pro stays around 6 hours. Again, there is a difference but not abysmal.

Both models support Warp Charge 30T fast charging and come with an included fast charger that manages to take us up to 100% in 1 hour and 10 minutes. The difference comes with wireless charging, and that is that we only find it in the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 is left without this option despite the fact that its back is also glass and could have it.

Camera: zoom makes the difference

The camera is one of the key differences between the two models and the highlight is the zoom. While they both have wide-angle, only the OnePlus 8 Pro has a telephoto lens integrated that gives us up to three increases. Therefore, although the OnePlus 8 gives us the option to zoom, it is a digital zoom. There are also differences between the main and angular sensors, both being 48 megapixels in the OnePlus 8 Pro and 48 and 16 megapixels respectively in the normal model.

Although the OnePlus 8 gives us the option to zoom, it is a digital zoom. Only the OnePlus 8 Pro has a telephoto lens.

Another detail that changes is that the OnePlus 8 Pro has a fourth lens for colour filters (something that in the analysis we saw that it does not make too much effect in the photos) and the third lens of the OnePlus 8 is for macro photography.

For this comparison, we have taken some photos to illustrate the differences between the two cameras, but if you want to know all the details of each one, better go to the reviews where you will find many more tests in many more conditions.

These are the plans that the lenses of each model offer us (the 2x of the OnePlus 8 Pro is digital) These are the plans that the lenses of each model offer us (the 2x of the OnePlus 8 Pro is digital)

Super macro mode. Even though the OnePlus 8 has a dedicated lens, the OnePlus 8 Pro achieves a great result, with a sharper close-up and vibrant colours. Super macro mode. Even though the OnePlus 8 has a dedicated lens, the OnePlus 8 Pro achieves a great result, with a sharper close-up and vibrant colours.

The results in portrait mode are quite similar. There are complex areas like hair where clipping fails, but applying that gradual blur is quite natural. The results in portrait mode are quite similar. There are complex areas like hair where clipping fails, but applying that gradual blur is quite natural.

If we look at the detail, at night the results of the OnePlus 8 Pro are above its little brother, also in the Night Landscape mode. If we look at the detail, at night the results of the OnePlus 8 Pro are above its little brother, also in the Night Landscape mode.

In the front camera, we have the same sensor, so the results are practically stuck in both detail and colour palette and dynamic range. In the front camera, we have the same sensor, so the results are practically stuck in both detail and colour palette and dynamic range.

So … which one do I buy?

After commenting on the main differences between this pair of smartphones, it is already clearer what type of user each of them is aimed at. But we do not forget that we have left a key point for the end: the price. This will be the deciding factor in many cases, but we believe that it is important to know what we gain or sacrifice.

The OnePlus 8 is your mobile if you are looking for a powerful device, with careful design, and a screen that offers an experience that has nothing to envy to panels with better figures, both in resolution and fluidity. The biggest sacrifice to make it in the chamber, which has no telephoto lens and generally achieves poorer results, and wireless charging. If they are not red lines for you, OnePlus 8 is more than enough.

Price is going to be the deciding factor in many cases. There is a difference of 200 euros and it’s up to you to decide if the improvements of the OnePlus 8 Pro are worth that much.

For its part, the OnePlus 8 Pro is for you if you are looking for that plus that we find in a high range. You will have a screen with higher resolution and fluidity, a more complete camera with a telephoto lens and very fast wireless charging. Yes, also you will have to pay 200 euros more for these improvements, the value they have depends on you.



