OnePlus 8 Pro does better than the Galaxy S20 Plus according to DxOMark

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

OnePlus 8 Pro does better than the Galaxy S20 Plus according to DxOMark

DxOMark has published its in-depth review of the OnePlus 8 Pro’s cameras and awarded an overall score of 119 points. The photographic sector reached 126 points while the video sector reached 103 points, going over another Samsung top of the range.

The smartphone fits just a step above the Galaxy S20 +, thus placing tenth in the DxOMark ranking.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has an updated camera compartment, compared to its predecessor, the 7T Pro. The main camera has a 48 MP main sensor, as well as the ultrawide one, the 3x zoom remains unchanged compared to the previous generation as it is present again same 8MP sensor.

In the tests carried out by DxOMark it emerged that the OnePlus 8 Pro ranks among the best devices in terms of white balance. The images reproduced by the OnePlus 8 Pro in fact present pleasant and vivid colors, a good balance in the detail-noise balance of the main camera and an ultrawide camera that offers detailed and colorful shots.

Where OnePlus 8 Pro still lags behind the competition is in the dynamic range when shooting challenging scenes. If, on the one hand, he was able to better manage the focal points of some scenes on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand he was unable to achieve what was recorded by the Huawei P40 Pro.

The video sector is an additional strength of the OnePlus 8 Pro. DxOMark recognizes the smartphone’s excellent ability to display videos and colors, thus allowing the new top of the range of the Chinese house to be placed in the top five positions.

In short, it seems that OnePlus has managed to make an excellent leap forward compared to previous models, going to narrow the distance with other manufacturers in the photographic field, one of the main factors for users in choosing a new device.

