OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro: never so ” fluid ” and colorful. The right evolution. The review

OnePlus among the real big names of the moment and the new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro do nothing but confirm all this. Double version as for the previous generation with important changes in colours, materials but above all with a significant hardware upgrade for both the display and the rest. Here they are both.

Precisely 6 months have passed since OnePlus featured OnePlus 7T Pro, the smartphone ready to achieve high performance in many technological fields. A hardware update especially compared to the previous version with some renovations on the camera side. Now the company decides, as scheduled, to replicate and this time, thanks to Coronavirus, it streams the new Oneplus 8 series with two devices: OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Design that incorporates what has been done so far with past generations and that users loyal to the brand have always appreciated for being a ” premium ” device. Here we also stand out for the choice of colours that greatly change the appearance of the smartphone on the back with an even more modern processing thanks to an opaque texture capable of creating a three-dimensional design of the new writing and the OnePlus logo.

You can’t change too much if the community appreciates and if the sales results come. Here are those on OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro modern lines who grab attention with a even thinner profile capable of collecting both the curves of the rear body and the front display. On the back stands out in perfect symmetry the photographic sector which is now made up of 4 sensors, 3 aligned in a traffic light position and one instead of the side together with the LED Flash.

What changes before is the presence of a panel with the now classic “punch” or the hole top left which includes the insertion of the front camera. Compared to the past, OnePlus adapts to the current trend of some brands and is perhaps a solution that users prefer over notches or larger notches. The hole is extremely small and in daily use it does not create discomfort on a large panel managed at supreme levels by the Chinese company which now seems to have found the right balance for this component.

On OnePlus 8 Pro we talk about dizzying numbers. Here the company has placed a panel with 120Hz refresh rate which is equivalent to a record of fluidity in the daily use of the device for viewing multimedia content. Even OnePlus 8 is not kidding since it is proposed to users with a panel capable of a refresh rate of 90Hz or like the past OnePlus 7T of 6 months ago. They are both gods Fluid AMOLED and above all completely borderless enough to make the front practically infinite. Curvature on the sides which is not exaggerated but which makes the smartphone grip more ergonomic.

The back is a set of latest generation technology. On OnePlus 8 Pro are placed as many as 4 sensors including the main 48MP with aperture of f / 1.78 and image stabilizer. Then a second 48MP Ultra Wide Angle sensor, focal aperture of f / 2.2 and 120 degree shooting angle. Third 8MP telephoto sensor with focal aperture of f / 2.44 and optical image stabilizer and finally the new entry or a 5MP sensor called colorfilter which in addition to the f / 2.4 aperture allows you to create filters and artistic lighting effects with a unique style. A quality quad camera that improves from an algorithmic point of view thanks to new features for shooting.

What else? All the power of Snapdragon 865 ready not only to make users play but to carry out any type of activity. The new chipset with 7-nm production process is not only supported by an Adreno 650 GPU but also up to 12GB of LPDDR5 type RAM capable of making the smartphone even smoother every day. OnePlus decides to propose a double version for both 128GB and 256GB devices which cannot be expanded with a MicroSD but which are of the latest generation, that is UFS 3.0 2-LANE and capable of record-breaking values ​​in writing.

On the battery OnePlus worked to increase it not weighing down smartphones. On the one hand we have OnePlus 8 Pro with now a 4,510 mAh battery against the old 4,085 mAh. A nice leap forward especially with the improved wireless charging which is now 30W but also a power supply called Warp Charge 30T also this 30W. Moreover, in this case we also have the presence of the Reverse Charge or the ability to recharge other devices with the battery of the OnePlus 8 Pro. For the smallest OnePlus 8 instead the battery is now from 4,300 mAh that we will see will allow excellent results. Here, too, charging from cable with 30W Warp Charge 30T power supply but no wireless charging.

Then present two stereo speakers positioned at the antipodes in the upper part together with the ear capsule and in the lower part next to the door USB Type-C which also guarantees the audio output for headphones. The two OnePlus 8 series are both Dual SIM devices with one 5G modem for record speed in download and upload.

Differences between OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro OS (at launch) Android 10 with Oxygen OS Android 10 with Oxygen OS Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 at 7-nm

1 x Kryo 585 @ 2.84 GHz

3 x Kryo 585 @ 2.42 GHz

4 x Kryo 585 @ 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 at 7-nm

1 x Kryo 585 @ 2.84 GHz

3 x Kryo 585 @ 2.42 GHz

4 x Kryo 585 @ 1.8 GHz memoirs 8 or 12 GB of RAM

128 or 256 GB UFS 3.0 / NO microSD 8 or 12 GB of RAM

128 or 256 GB UFS 3.0 / NO microSD Display 6.55 “Fluid AMOLED (20: 9)

2400×1080 px (402 PPI)

HDR 10+ – 90Hz 6.78 “Fluid AMOLED (19.8: 9)

3168×1440 px (513 PPI)

HDR 10+ – 120Hz Cameras Back:

Normal: 48 MP f / 1.75 OIS EIS

Ultra-wide: 16 MP f / 2.2

Macro: 2 MP f / 2.4 Ultra HD video @ 60 fps Front:

Normal: 16 MP f / 2.0 Back:

Normal: 48 MP f / 1.78 OIS EIS

Ultra-wide: 48 MP f / 2.2

Hybrid 3x cloth: 8 MP f / 2.44 OIS

Color filter: 5 MP f / 2.4 Ultra HD video @ 60 fps Front:

Normal: 16 MP f / 2.0 Extra Wi-Fi 6 2.4-5GHz

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

Under-glass fingerprint sensor Wi-Fi 6 2.4-5GHz

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

Under-glass fingerprint sensor Ports USB Type-C

NO 3.5mm audio jack USB Type-C

NO 3.5mm audio jack Battery 4300 mAh

Quick charge 30W 4510 mAh

Quick charge 30W

30W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm 165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm Weight 180 grams 199 grams

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro: Prices and Promo launch

The differences of the two OnePlus 8 Series however, they do not only concern the technical specifications but also and above all the prices, which we list below:

OnePlus 8 8 GB + 128 GB: € 719.00 – Onyx Black and Glacial Green color 12 GB + 256 GB: € 819.00 – Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow color

OnePlus 8 Pro 8 GB + 128 GB: € 919.00 – Onyx Black color 12 GB + 256 GB: € 1,019.00 – Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue color



In Italy, the OnePlus 8 Series will be available on e-commerce OnePlus and on Amazon in pre-order from 19 today 14 April 2020 with sale from next 4 May 2020. OnePlus 8 Interstellar Glow will be on sale from May 4, while all the other color variants of the series OnePlus 8 will be available from April 21st.

unboxing

The new ones OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro they sell sold in a package that is practically identical in appearance and content. Both appear in the eyes of users in a sales box completely dressed in red. There are all the accessories that are now in place by most of the manufacturers of mobile devices. In this case the equipment we received sees the presence of smartphones clearly but also of:

a charger for fast charging 30W Warp Charge 30T, a Type-C cable (in the typical OnePlus red color), the tool for ejecting the dual SIM housing and a transparent protective case that this year is decidedly original due to the presence of a vertical writing with the slogan of OnePlus that is “Never Settle”.

The smartphone is positioned in such a way that the user can see it immediately as soon as he removes the lid of the sales package while the usual manuals are placed under it, then the cover and the cable and the power supply in the recesses of the box.

DESIGN: what fantastic colors!

Winning team does not change and OnePlus for this reason decides to continue on the design that has been accompanying the style of its smartphones for both a basic and a Pro version for a few generations. Here the Chinese company thins, in the true sense of the word, its OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro compared to the previous 7T and 7T Pro. The thickness for the “premium” version is now only 8.5 millimeters (with a -0.3 mm compared to the 7T Pro) while for the basic version the thickness changes slightly with 8 mm against the 8.1 mm of the previous one.

OnePlus 8 aligns with OnePlus 8 Pro which basically incorporates the OnePlus 7T Pro model. This means that we must forget the circular structure that the Chinese company had proposed with the basic version of OnePlus 7T. Now the two versions of the new series are practically identical from that point of view with a traffic light structure for the 3 cameras with the difference for the Pro version of a fourth cam placed next to them near the LED Flash.

Needless to go around because OnePlus offers the new series after having studied ergonomics strongly which is perfect thanks to the reduction of the thickness tapered strongly on the long sides which are curved both front and rear. For both there is the feeling of having two strongly “premium” devices in your hands with the novelty of the colors now really very ” cheeky ” especially in the tested versions that is the Glacial Green for OnePlus 8 and the Ultramarine Blue for the Pro version. The back cover is completely opaque, as well as the frame, with a three-dimensional effect on the logo and the brand’s writing, which we remember just behind the presentation of this new series has changed in its font.

Usual placement of the buttons for both OnePlus Series 8 devices. Here we find on the right side the now ubiquitous sliding ringtone selector above the on and off button. On the opposite side there is the volume rocker that OnePlus offers in a single, non-separate button. Then in the lower part is placed the trolley for the dual SIM in nano format to the right of the door USB Type-C 3.1 and to the slot where the first speaker is hidden together with the microphone. Let’s say first speaker because OnePlus proposes a double speaker, one precisely in the lower part and one in the upper part, exactly flush with the display, between the frame and the front panel.

There is more clearly the pop-up front camera. As said, the display is the “ punch ” one with the positioning of a small hole in the upper left part which partially preserves the style and full-screen display which must not give space to a real notch. The front camera guarantees facial recognition and unlocks the smartphone quickly and safely.

Dimensionally OnePlus 8 Pro has an important height of 165.3 mm with a width of 74.35 mm and a weight that does not exceed 200 grams, to be precise 199 grams. Much more manageable, on the other hand, OnePlus 8 which has a height of 160.2 millimeters for its width of 72.9 millimeters with a feather weight of 180 grams compared to the competition. It is certainly him, in terms of ergonomics, the winning version both for being in your pocket and for being used in the hand.

DISPLAY: 120Hz of absolute fluidity!

The displays of the new OnePlus 8 series change for a novelty that mainly concerns the “Pro” version: the 120 Hz refresh rate. In this case the new panel sees the characteristic of having almost total absence of frames giving complete space to the usable surface with a form factor 19.8: 9. OnePlus 8 Pro calls it Fluid Display and technically it is a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with Quad HD + resolution (3,168×1,440 pixels) a pixel density of 513PPI and support for HDR +. What is different from the previous version is the refresh rate or the refresh rate of the images which instead of being at 60Hz or 90Hz as in most smartphones here even rises to 120Hz.

As happened with the previous generation, having a 120Hz refresh rate means obtain a more fluid behavior of the multimedia contents displayed. The refresh rate is a value capable of indicating how many times in a second the display is updated and this means that the higher the Hertz value will be, the smoother the content will be reproduced. In this OnePlus allows users to set this parameter by deciding whether to use the panel at the maximum update frequency (120Hz) or set it to the lowest value (60Hz). In the first case, the user clearly obtains a difference that is not purely numerical because there is a greater fluidity of the images. The contents are displayed more fluidly as the number of times in a second in which the image is redrawn on the display is increased. And it is actually true with a clear difference compared to 60 Hz observable especially in the scroll of the web pages that are softer, if you pass me the term.

The difference with OnePlus 8 it passes not only for its size but also for the presence of a different update frequency. The smallest OnePlus 8 in fact has a 6.55-inch panel from the resolution of 2,400 x 1080 pixels or Full HD + with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and with a pixel density of 402PPI. In this case, as mentioned, the panel reaches a 90 Hz refresh rate which can be lowered as desired to the canonical 60 Hz. Basically what we get from this point of view with OnePlus 8 is what we have with the past OnePlus 7T Pro. However, to differentiate the two panels of OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro there is also a different potential in terms of brightness because if the Pro version manages to reach the maximum of 1,300 nits unlike the 1,100 nits of OnePlus 8.

However, the guarantee of having maximum visibility of multimedia contents is clear for both thanks to the new technologies included. The color fidelity is really high and as always OnePlus allows you to better manage the panel based on personal needs through the settings in the settings. In this case, for both models in the menu it is possible to obtain three different options that can be managed:

“Vivid” which allows to have a more intense color management and especially with typical AMOLED colors and therefore deep blacks and an intense color range.

which allows to have a more intense color management and especially with typical AMOLED colors and therefore deep blacks and an intense color range. “Natural” it is instead proposed as a more real profile with less aggressive colors and less impacting to users’ eyes. We try to keep important the relationship with what can be observed in reality and what is reproduced on the smartphone screen.

it is instead proposed as a more real profile with less aggressive colors and less impacting to users’ eyes. We try to keep important the relationship with what can be observed in reality and what is reproduced on the smartphone screen. “Advanced” it is instead a highly personalizing mode. Here OnePlus guarantees maximum flexibility to the user who can change the AMOLED color range between Cold and Hot to his / her liking, therefore the sRGB parameter as well as the Display-P3.

To underline the possibility to set the theme which includes three different voices: Bright Tints, Lighting Tints and Dark Gradient. These three preset themes have a wide range of backgrounds, highlight colors, shades, etc. A kind of “Dark” theme that Android 10 has implemented and that the OxygenOS 10 wanted to customize as usual as only OnePlus can do.

Do not forget also the other settings of the OxygenOS especially on the display side. Interesting the “Comfortable Shade” which allows you to automatically adapt the screen color to the ambient light to ensure a comfortable viewing effect in different environments. Not only are there also improvements for videos such as the so-called “Vibrant color effect Pro” which dynamically optimizes the colors and contrasts of the video to make it more vivid. Also present the ‘’ Uniformity of movement graphics ’’ which increases the frame rate of the video by reducing the blur of the movements of the graphics, making it sharper and more uniform.

By now the various are known Night mode, capable of mitigating the classic colors of the panel by changing the color temperature as well as the intensity. The Reading Mode that allows you to optimize the screen and text display, making the reading experience comfortable like an e-book reader.

HARDWARE: maximum power with the latest chipset

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are a concentrate of pure power thanks to the most powerful chipset of the moment. We speak clearly of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. We know it thanks to other devices but here the octa core with 7 nm production process comes assisted by 8GB or even 12GB of RAM both for the Pro version and for the more basic version. The processor is a high-end chipset that is paired with the modem Snapdragon X55 to connect to the new network standard that supports type 5G SA and NSA networks.



Data in hand we know that the new Snapdragon 865 processor offers tangible performance increases for CPU and GPU components. There is Kryo 585 to act as a primary core, based on the Cortex-A77 and operating at 2.84 GHz with 512 KB of pL2 cache. At its side there is a cluster formed by 3 cores Kryo 585 at 2.4 GHz with 3 x 256 KB of pL2 cache. If the latter are dedicated to the pure performance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the less expensive processes take place via the four Kryo 385 cores, operating at 1.8 GHz and based on the Cortex-A55 with 4 x 128 KB of pL2 cache. The picture is completed with 4 MB of sL2 cache, twice the size of Snapdragon 855. All this translates into a 25% improvement in performance and energy efficiency, always taking the model it replaces as a comparison.

Benchmark

As for the graphic aspect instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, there is a new GPU to mention: the Adreno 650. Compared to the model she takes over, she manages to guarantee 20% more speed in graphic rendering and 35% improved energy efficiency as well as guaranteeing more prolonged support for heavy workloads, such as prolonged game sessions.

On the practical side, what we can firmly say is frightening speed with which the smartphone moves in all its activities. Lags are memories of the past. Optimizing OxygenOS with hardware is meticulous and users will never be able to complain about waiting or delays in opening applications.

From a hardware point of view, a specific Gaming mode is set up capable of implementing some important peculiarities to make the most of the gaming sessions. These concern:

Aptic vibration: the smartphone has a multiple level of vibration capable of giving feedback to the user with zero delays compared to the real experience on the game.

the smartphone has a multiple level of vibration capable of giving feedback to the user with zero delays compared to the real experience on the game. RAM Boost: the artificial intelligence of the smartphone allows the user to study and understand the uses of the device allowing to act on RAM in an intelligent way, enabling or disabling a justified amount of memory.

GRAPHIC INTERFACE: OxygenOS the best optimized

OxygenOS is the ROM customized by OnePlus. The developers have changed it over the years and now it has come to version 10.5 based on the new Android 10. There have been many changes that have been made to bring true interface to an interface that today is optimal in terms of reactivity, fluidity but also safety. The desire to maintain a stable and above all performing operating system is a prerogative of the company since its first release. And the arrival of Android 10, which has become an important standard precisely for safety and general stability, only gives prestige to an interface, that of OxygenOS, which allows users to have Android practically stock with the addition of some peculiarities customized useful for daily use but also and above all for customization.

As said the OxygenOS presents an interface similar to Android Stock, with some additions such as color customization, screen off gestures, Shelf and its proprietary apps. Important in daily use is the implementation of Gesture, that is the possibility of making every type of screen button disappear at the bottom of the device to completely use your fingers. No classic Android navigation bar and delegation to the fingers for the realization of gestures capable of performing specific operations:

Home: the typical operation of the Home button can be performed with a swipe from the bottom to the top / bottom of the screen.

Back: to go back in the screens of an app it is sufficient to perform the same gesture, then a swipe from the bottom to the top, but this time in the two right and left ends of the lower part of the terminal.

Recent apps: to access the recent apps screen, you can swipe from the bottom to the top / middle of the screen by keeping your finger pressed for a few more seconds.

Do not underestimate the Game mode called Fnatic that, as already seen on OnePlus 7T Pro, in addition to implementing the three new generation technologies seen above, it guarantees users to set some particular functions in order not to create problems during the game. We have already seen its features with incoming calls routed to the speaker when the Game mode is active but also the possibility to block call notifications, improve the details of the game display, improve haptic feedback on supported games and disable the automatic brightness.

CAMERA: improves even if not at the TOP!

One of the most important changes of the new OnePlus 8 series is undoubtedly that of the camera. Indeed cameras because here the Chinese company decides to offer a first line photographic sector with 4 sensors able to differentiate in functionality from others. It had been one of the most important innovations that OnePlus had placed on its 7 Pro and then on the 7T Pro. Now OnePlus had to keep up with the others and it was clear that it had to launch its top of the range with an important upgrade on the hardware side as well as software also in this field.

On a technical level, starting from the most powerful OnePlus 8 Pro, let’s talk about a main wide angle sensor from 48MP (Sony IMX689) with focal aperture of f / 1.78 and optical image stabilizer in addition to the electronic one. Here the pixel size is 1.12 µm with the beauty of 7 lenses. So a second sensor Ultra Wide Angle 48MP, f / 2.2 focal aperture and 120 degree shooting angle. The third sensor is a 8MP telephoto lens with focal aperture of f / 2.44 and optical image stabilizer. To these is added a fourth sensor called Color Filter Camera which results from 5MP with opening from f / 2.4 and that will serve, we will see it, to apply filters and effects.

The difference with OnePlus 8 is in the number of cameras as well as in the type of sensors. For the younger brother we are talking about a triple rear camera with a sensor 48MP wide angle main (Sony IMX586) with OIS and EIS and especially with aperture of f / 1.75. Next to this a sensor Ultra Wide Angle 16MP with f / 2.2 aperture and 116 degree viewing angle. So a third 2MP sensor which is mainly used to improve the macro or close-up shots. Here we have an aperture of f / 2.4.

OnePlus 8 Pro

Main SONY IMX689 48 MP sensor Wide angle lens with f / 1.78 aperture Pixel Size – 1.12 µm (4 in 1) OIS + EIS

Ultra – Wide angle 48 MP sensor 119.7 ° vision lens with f / 2.2 aperture

Telephoto 8 MP sensor 3x Optical Zoom lens with f / 2.44 aperture OIS 10x digital zoom

Color Filter Camera 5 MP sensor Aperture f / 2.4



4K Ultra HD video @ 60 fps

Super Slow-motion Full HD @ 240 fps / HD @ 480 fps

Time Lapse

OnePlus 8

Main SONY IMX586 48 MP sensor Wide angle lens with f / 1.75 aperture Pixel Size – 0.8 µm (4 in 1) OIS + EIS

Ultra – Wide angle 16 MP sensor 116 ° viewing lens with f / 2.2 aperture

Macro Camera 2 MP sensor Aperture f / 2.4 Pixel Size – 1.75 µm



4K Ultra HD video @ 60 fps

Super Slow-motion Full HD @ 240 fps / HD @ 480 fps

Time Lapse

With the new OnePlus 7T Pro, the company had tried to elevate itself from a photographic point of view since in the past it hadn’t really shone so much. On paper, the Quad Camera is respectable with the particularity of not ” shooting ” high in megapixels but of focusing more on customizing the shots.

At the graphic interface level, OnePlus does not modify the system since it had already integrated the novelties of the third camera with the 7T Pro version. Present every type of shooting mode with the possibility of shooting with the Portrait realizing to be at the right distance from the subject thanks to a small form which turns green, so the so-called ” Night scene ” i.e. the night mode that works a lot of algorithm to stabilize and make the image clear in post production. Then present as always all the other shooting possibilities in mode ” Pro ” i.e. manual, ” Panorama ” for shots enlarged to 360 degrees, lo Slow Motion and finally also the ” Time Lapse ”.

How do the new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro shoot?

Daytime photos: in the daytime photos the two devices reach excellent balance in the 12 MP shots, even if the level of detail is not as high as on other top of the range. Definitely better shooting with OnePlus 8 Pro that manages to guarantee a better dynamic range with a good job in HDR + thanks to the UltraShot. By shooting at 48 MP per day, on the other hand, the level of detail becomes important with a less precise and therefore not convenient software work compared to the 12MP one. Also here the renewal of the sensor of OnePlus 8 Pro allows an improvement of the final photo.



Click to enlarge



Dark photos: in the most difficult lighting conditions the results reward the Pro version which allows to obtain a well balanced result with well contrasted details. Good noise reduction even at high ISO capable of compromising detail only slightly. Unfortunately, needless to say, but we are not yet at the level of the most famous HUAWEI and Samsung, but OnePlus is getting the right results step by step.



Ultra-wide module (OnePlus 8 Pro only): the ultra-wide angle module of the device offers a good performance. The shots are made with a good resolution of the barrel effect typical of these lenses and above all they guarantee a good grip of the enlarged scene while keeping the colors and especially the details good. The color balance is good even if we are not yet at the real top.



Zoom (OnePlus 8 Pro only): shooting with the extended zoom definitely makes a good result. We do not wait to have the photos that we could take with the periscope of HUAWEI P40 Pro (also P30 Pro) or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra but somehow the OnePlus 8 Pro 3X improves technically. The company has worked on the software and the results are good with good detail and above all good stabilization.



Macro: both devices have fun on macros. The sensors achieve excellent results and OnePlus 8 thanks to the dedicated sensor manages to create important details on close-up photos. Absolutely in line with the most famous devices of the moment.



Previously always present the same sensor that we had seen on the OnePlus 7T Pro or the 16MP of Sony IMX471 which is placed on the screen. Technically, the sensor has a focal aperture of f / 2.45 and can also record videos at 1080p. at 30 fps in addition to Time Lapse. In practice, the shots are well done especially for dynamic range, real colors and little noise. To improve the blur effect of the portrait that does not always manage to contour the subject in an optimal way and the bokeh is a bit clearly artificial.

AUTONOMY: improvement and “super” fast recharge

The battery sees a significant increase compared to the OnePlus 7T Pro model. Up OnePlus 8 Pro we now have 4,510 mAh against the 4,085 mAh of the previous one. This means that on a practical level the smartphone should allow significant autonomies compared to the previous generation. This is partly true. Indeed, the 120Hz display consumes more and this turns into a reduction in autonomy which is however compensated by the increase in amperage. In a nutshell this means that OnePlus 8 Pro allows us to arrive in the evening with a 4 or 5 hours of active display.

The OxygenOS based on Android 10 it allows important optimization especially with the 120Hz display which in use however tends to consume not a little. Bringing the device back to the classic and obsolete 60Hz it is clear that the device gains at least 25% more autonomy. This, however, is a pleasantly price to pay to have the fluidity of a 90Hz panel that we hope will become a standard among the top of the range.

OnePlus 8 instead thanks to the 4,300 mAh battery and a 90Hz display achieves better results. A device that even surpasses the Pro version even if only slightly and allows to have an advantage from this point of view.

In the package we also find the new one Warp Charge 30T fast charging power supply. Fast charging with a OnePlus 8 Pro that allows you to have a step from 0 to 50% of recharge in just 23 minutes. The big news is the wireless charging that is implemented on the top of the range device and that reaches a power of 30W capable of recharging the device from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.

OnePlus 8 sees the absence of the new wireless charging but it already has the 30W power supply in the package with times similar to those made by the Pro version.

CONCLUSIONS

OnePlus is renewed once again after only 6 months with the two new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Some of their characteristics change improving those already obtained during these years. Some colors allow the device to have a more “ cheeky ” character and in step with modern times as well as with the increasingly younger community. Beautiful processing of the back cover che nelle versioni opache rende unico sia OnePlus 8 che la versione 8 Pro.