One Punch Man: A Hero Knowbody Knows, review

One Punch Man has been together with My Hero Academia, which will receive a new game shortly, one of the Japanese animated series of the superhero genre that has been gaining popularity in recent years, especially after the broadcast of its animated adaptation. The series focuses on the adventures of Saitama, a young man who aspires to be a hero of his own free will, and as a personal hobby, who over time becomes an indestructible being capable of facing and ending deadly threats, both originating on the planet and others originating from space outside, with just a single punch. Over time different heroes will show interest in Saitama, especially as a recent member of a lower rangeAs new threats and villains try to put their skills to the test.

This time we get the video game adaptation developed by Spike chunsoft focusing the action on the creation of an original character that enters the association of heroes as a result of an encounter with Saitama and that he will improve his powers both to rise within the ranks of the association and to contribute to the well-being and protection of the city and its inhabitants, meeting and making friends with the most powerful heroes of the association and facing dangerous villains.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZ9z9GLOPqE (/ embed)

When you start playing, the option to edit character that the player will wear during the game, defining basic aspects such as gender, facial details, configuring the physical characteristics through various sliders and choosing a type of clothing or including accessories to finally choose the name and nickname of the hero that he will wear. It should be said that the options are somewhat scarce in this regard but as orders are carried out, they may be unlock new customization items to be able to choose when editing the character after the time that will be given the option to change the hero pseudonym at certain moments of the game or using special objects.

The action will take place in the city which will serve as the hub for both single player and online mode. At the beginning of the game you will only have access to the central plaza in which you can accept orders from citizens and various missions in the branch of the association of heroes, some of them focused on offer the fundamentals of game mechanicsas a tutorial. As missions are carried out, the orders of the main headquarters of the association will be accessed and therefore advance in history, being able to unlock the access to new areas that will house new missions and also shops of different kinds, in addition to the apartment of the player character

These stores will offer different types of items that can be purchased with the money earned in the completed missions. Among them is the drinkstore that will offer objects, usable prior to choosing mission, and that will provide different effects, such as increasing combat time, attack power or facilitating the appearance of heroes as support among others, to facilitate victory. Then there is the clothing store which will allow new items like faces, clothes, hairstyles and accessories to edit the avatar, something that can also be done from it. Another option available will be furniture store where you will have access to buy items for customize the apartment of the player character, including items such as televisions, futons, night tables, refrigerators, washing machines, and many more in different colors.

On the other hand there is the pawn shop who in exchange for city medals, obtainable by completing missions, can be exchanged for rare objets They include new looks, accessories, furniture and other additional elements. Finally there is the kiosk of emotes and phrases in which new items can be obtained to be able to communicate with other players in online mode. Regarding the player's apartment, it can be said that its function is merely decorative it hardly has any impact on the game except that of being able to play with the configuration of the items that have been obtained in the furniture store or as rewards, which is done through a square diagram each element encompassing a certain number of them and the interaction with them is reduced to a brief description. On the other hand, at this point you can also edit the appearance of the avatar.

The city offers various types of tasks necessary to advance the plot, improve the reputation and rank of the association, in addition to contributing to its well-being. First of all we have the association missions, which are divided into different types. On the one hand there are the missions related to the main plot that, obviously, follow the history of the series covering the events of the first season, knowing in between the different main characters of the series and that by completing them it will be possible unlock the use of certain characters in games versus mode. Following is a selection of missions of different levels, indicated by icons of fists, which will offer confrontations with different enemies, support of heroes and also some other extra handicap to complete them.

Another type of missions are the special, which are only available at the headquarters of the hero association and serve to strengthen ties with other characters of the series through combat and the occasional moment that offers answer selection, although without consequences in the development. It should be noted that the missions carried out in the branches only allow to accumulate contribution to the city but no points to rank up, which is restricted to the missions selected in the association's headquarters, while they can be done as many times as the player wants, but in the case of special missions the link earned with a character will not be available again. Finally there are the orders that fulfill tasks that the citizens and other characters of the series will offer in the city and that will be demarcated with yellow icons, having to travel the city to fulfill the objective, either looking for an object, talking to a character or fighting, and then communicating it to the character in question to receive the reward. Also the orders can be done several times but the rewards will be different each time. Highlight that the missions will include special conditions, such as finishing the combat above a certain percentage of health, executing special techniques a number of times or winning by KO, which will allow you to get additional rewards, which will be shown on the screen at the end of the confrontation and will be left with icons of stars if they have been successfully met. Mention that there may be enemies and other fighters that will follow the player character to challenge you to spontaneous combat while touring the city.

The combat of the game offers a game system similar to that already seen in My Hero One's Justice, offering wide scenarios in which the characters will move looking for the right moment to make attacks to punish with different attacks and special techniques to defeat the adversary. With the square and triangle buttons you can normal and strong attacks they can be alternated into charge attacks by holding them down for a while. The use of special techniquesFor its part, it is done by pressing the R2 button together with the buttons on the remote, having to previously equip the techniques to the style equipped at that time. During the game you can get different additional style types, having in the first instance a standard style based on the movements of Silver Fang, which will have to be level up by accumulating experience to unlock new options, such as special attack equipment slots or the use of the change mode which allows the ultimate technique. It should be noted that special techniques are unlocked through the completing character missions concrete, being able, in turn, to achieve in the process new styles additional.

The use of special techniques, as well as the activation of the change mode and the definitive technique, will require loading the special bar, located below the life bar, which can be done when attacking or loading it manually by pressing R2 and the X button, being able to store up to a maximum of 8 levels. The change mode, on the other hand, allows the character to activate the option of using the final technique for a limited time, the bar having a brightness temporarily that will empty during the process, having to execute the technique, with R2 and the circle and triangle buttons at the same time, and make the attack impact the enemy to activate the animation and achieve massive damage to the opponent.

In certain bouts it is possible to receive the support of certain heroes, which will also be applied in reverse for villains in certain missions, such that a counter will mark the time it will take to arrive. This can be reduced by attacking the opponent, which will deduct several seconds from the marker and accelerate his arrival, after which he can toggle as a spare fighter. On the other hand, at certain times there will be so much incidents that will affect the combat area, which will range from meteorite falls, lightning or the appearance of a character that will paralyze the contenders, and also the spontaneous appearance of drones that they will bring objects to the combat, something that can affect one or the other contender depending on the speed in reaching it. Also denoting that the drone can be shot down and that it can affect one of the contestants causing damage to its life bar.

The progression and improvement of the character will depend on the level of experience gained in combat, which will vary depending on the level of the chosen mission, and also on spend skill points to increase parameter level, being these obtainable with each level increase. The best can be invested in aspects such as standard of living, strength, defense, etc. which will make the character more efficient in combat. Regarding the styles, it should be noted that in total there are six types available in the game obtainable by carrying out specific missions of certain characters, including the standard type, which is equipped by default, are also the machine type, psychic, of weapon, force and monster. Each of them is very different from each other, the standard being the most balanced, the force focused on performing powerful physical attacks, the weapon that allows to use swords or baseball bats, the psychic focused on ranged attacks, the machine with a reduced attack power but compensated in speed and finally the monster guy the one that allows execute techniques of villains. It should be noted that by equipping some of these styles will vary the appearance of the character, as in the case of the machine type.

Playable this title results in an experience just correct, offering a development mainly motivated by advancing the plot and being able to unlock the main characters of the series. The missions are entertaining in the first instance through the different enemies that are faced and the change in conditions and support, in some cases with some known heroes and in others directly non-existent, but in the long run a both tedious and repetitive by depending on them especially to get experience, the exception being those of a special type as they are related to the characters of the series and offering a point of variety with a certain sense of humor. In total, the game includes a team of 28 characters available, including the player's avatar, being mostly unlockable through the game's story mode, and which can be used in the versus mode for local games with another player or against the AI.

The graphic section of the game shows a style that captures the atmosphere of the series in the right way, both for the models of the main characters as well as the special attacks of each one and for the scenes of the game, including some that appeared in the animated adaptation. Unfortunately this aspect is clouded by a somewhat poor performance in which the Accented drops of framerate and delay in the load of the NPCs when moving around the city reduce the gaming experience.

In the sound section, the game offers a wide variety of music themes to accompany the rhythm of the game. Some of these themes, such as in the city when you rank up or when you enter the menu, are heard while others go unnoticed. Highlight the opening theme of the game, Freaking Out !, sung by the group JAM Project, who have also given voice to the openings of the two seasons of the animated version. Furthermore, the game offers the option of choose between dubbing in English and Japanesealthough initially access is not given until the game prologue has been completed.

The multiplayer aspect of this title allows you to play normally with the presence of other players' avatars. The significant change is that it is possible that when carrying out some missions the support of these in combat. Furthermore, the main options for this mode are found at the headquarters of the hero association, including contest tournaments to win gold medals which can be exchanged at one of the counters for objects of various kinds, although it can be said that these medals have a expiration time. On the other hand they are also offered ranking matches to face other players and climb the global ranking of the game in games with one character or with a group of three.

CONCLUSION In general, we are dealing with a title that is mainly aimed at fans of the series, showing a cast of characters that is more than correct, a story mode that offers a point of originality and abundant content in the form of various missions and unlockable items. The combat system it offers is acceptable and entertaining, although it doesn't measure up to the genre's heavyweights. Unfortunately, the biggest problem with the game comes from its performance, with a somewhat irregular optimization that results in very sharp frame drops when moving around the city and a delayed loading of the NPC models.

THE BEST Wide variety of characters to choose from, with a total of 28, including the avatar created by the player.

He manages to capture the style of the series, both in the development of the story and in the sequences of the special and final techniques of each character.

Abundant unlockable content WORST Accused drops of framerate at various point moments, especially when moving around town, along with loads of late NPC models.

In the long run, it can be tedious to carry out many missions.