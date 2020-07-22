Latest news
One other person with the coronary virus died, 17 new cases confirmed

By Brian Adam
At least 2,310 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,754 people south of the border and 556 north of it

One other person with the coronary virus died, 17 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that one other person who contracted the coronary virus has died. 17 new cases of the disease confirmed.

No deaths were to be announced today by the Northern Department of Health, but a further nine cases were announced in the north.

At least 2,310 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,754 people south of the border and 556 north of it.

To date, 31,688 cases of Covid-19 disease have been confirmed in Ireland, 25,819 cases south of the border and 5,869 cases north of it.

No change was announced today in the number of cases in Galway (492), Donegal (472), Kerry (316), Waterford (166) or Mayo (574).

According to the latest figures, there were five additional cases in county Meath (822) and a further three cases in Cork (1,560).

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said in the evening:

“I understand how difficult it is for people to restrict their social life and stay away from their friends and family.

“These measures are essential as we all seek to eradicate this highly contagious disease so that we can reopen our schools and health services and protect the health workers who have been in the danger gap in dealing with this six-month pandemic. . ”

The Mater Hospital today confirmed that a doctor who contracted Covid-19 had died after three months in ICU.

Dr Waqar Ali Shah was said to have been a front-line worker working in the Mater and other hospitals as a surrogate doctor at the start of the pandemic and to have provided excellent emergency care to people affected by the disease.

Dr Waqar Ali Shah is the eighth health worker to die from the coronary virus.

Dr Waqar Ali Shah was a native of Pakistan who has worked in the health system here for the past 15 years. He had five children.

He was described as an "enthusiastic" doctor and a "humble man".

About a third of the Covid-19 cases confirmed to date involve health workers.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou Mac Donald strongly criticized the Government in the Dáil today over the ‘green list’ they published last night.

There are 15 countries on the green list of countries that do not require quarantine for 14 days on arrival in Ireland.

The countries listed are Italy, Cyprus, Greece, Norway, Hungary, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia, Malta, Finland, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino. .

They are all countries with almost the same level of Covid-19 as Ireland.

Mary Lou MacDonald said the Government had "coaxed" the story of the list and their approach had caused great confusion for the public. She said the publication of the list was at odds with the public health advice that you should only go abroad if it is a necessary journey.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government's message on travel was unclear.

The ‘green list’ was published at a time when public health officials are concerned about certain aspects of the spread of the disease in Ireland.

Health Service Executive Chief Executive Paul Reid said the high number of people not attending for testing for the disease was particularly worrying.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said the public themselves are "not the best place to decide whether they need to be tested" especially given the high number of cases where a person with no symptoms spreads the disease.

