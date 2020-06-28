Latest news
One other person with Covid-19 has died, through a new confirmed case

By Brian Adam
Most Viewd

At least 2,285 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,735 people south of the border and 550 north of it

The Department of Health has announced that one other person with Covid-19 has died and three new cases of the disease have been confirmed.

Earlier today the Department of Health announced that one other person with the disease had died and one new case had been confirmed.

At least 2,285 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,735 people south of the border and 550 north of it.

Two people from the south who were formerly known as Covid-19 caused their death, it has now been confirmed that this was not the case.

There are 31,190 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland, 25,439 cases south of the border and 5,751 cases north of it. Cases from the HSC and Nationtal Initiative laboratories are now included in the number of cases in the north.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, said yesterday that the lock-up restrictions were being released thanks to the people of Ireland, but that the number of young people presenting with the disease was "of great concern" for some time.

Of the 23 new cases announced yesterday, 10 (43%) involved people under 35 years of age and 8 cases (35%) involved people aged 35-54.

