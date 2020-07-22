The Department of Health has indicated that one other person has died with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and there are 17 new cases of the virus in the State.

A total of 1,754 people have died in the Republic of Ireland to date with Covid-19 and 25,819 people have contracted the virus.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said he understood that it was difficult for people to restrict their social activities and pursue social separation with friends and relatives but that this approach was necessary for the country to be able to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious disease.

In Northern Ireland no more people died with Covid-19 and nine others in the north have the virus.

A total of 556 people have died in the North so far with Covid-19.