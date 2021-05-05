One of the largest child pornography portals in the world is dismantled in Germany

Three people have been arrested in Germany and a fourth in Paraguay in the framework of a operative against one of the child pornography platforms largest globally on the “darknet” that operated under the name “BOYSTOWN”.

As reported on Monday by the Federal Office for Criminal Investigations (BKA), the main suspects, accused of managing that portal, meanwhile dismantled and operating since at least June 2019, They are two men, 40 and 49 years old, residents of Germany, and a third German, 58, who had lived in South America for several years.

The three defendants were allegedly responsible for the technical operation of the platform, the installation and maintenance of the server structure and the assistance to the members of the group.

Among other services of attention to its members, they provided advice to navigate safely through “BOYSTOWN” and minimize the risk of being discovered by law enforcement authorities.

The fourth detainee, a 64-year-old man, is suspected of having registered in July 2019 as a member of “BOYSTOWN” and of being one of the most active users with more than 3,500 entries.

More than 400,000 members

The platform, which came to have more than 400,000 members, It was used for the exchange of child pornography among its members, and the photographs and videos exchanged also include images of serious abuse against very young children.

In addition to the forum, the platform had two channels in several languages ​​to facilitate communication between its members and the exchange of child pornography material.

The arrests are the result of an extensive investigation by the Central Office for the fight against Cybercrime (ZIT) of the Frankfurt Attorney General’s Office and the BKA, in the framework of which in mid-April they were registered seven houses in the federal states from North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and Hamburg.

In parallel and at the request of the German judicial authorities, a search was carried out in the Paraguayan region of Concepción, which led to a fourth arrest.

In the operation, under the coordination of Europol, the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, the United States and Canada also participated.

The three men arrested in Germany are in preventive detention since mid-AprilWhile the German authorities have requested an extradition order for the fourth suspect.