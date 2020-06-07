One more person with Covid-19 has died, 25 new cases confirmed

At least 2,216 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,679 people south of the border and 537 north of it

The Department of Health has announced that one other person with Covid-19 has died and 25 new cases of the disease have been confirmed.

At least 2,216 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,679 people south of the border and 537 north of it.

There have been 29,997 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland to date, 25,201 cases south of the border and 4,796 cases in the north.

No further deaths have been announced today by the Northern Health Department and only six new cases have been confirmed in the north.

According to the latest information from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), the number of deaths in the north is much higher than 537.

There were 757 deaths due to Covid-19 on record at NISRA by 29 May. 528 deaths reported by the Department of Health for the same period. According to NISRA figures the number of deaths in the North fell for the sixth consecutive week.

Meanwhile, the Health Service Executive today announced an increase in the number of immediate contacts of patients with Covid-19 last week.

On average, each patient had just under three immediate contacts in April, with just over four in the first week of this month.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, relating to the 25,176 cases that were confirmed by midnight on Friday, June 5:

43% of cases were male and 57% female

The median age of patients was 48 years

3,321 people were hospitalized, 13%

Of these, 409 people were placed in an ICU, or Intensive Care Unit.

Health workers accounted for 8,059 cases, 32%

Dublin had the highest number of cases with 12,139 cases, or 48%, Cork was second, with 1,529 cases, or 6%, and Kildare was third with 1,428 cases, or 6%

There were 481 cases in County Galway (1.9%), 308 cases in County Kerry (1.2%), 471 cases in Donegal (1.9%), 154 cases in Waterford (0.6%), 806 cases County Meath (3.2%) and 570 cases (2.3%) were confirmed in Mayo

Dissemination in the community accounted for 39% of cases, close contact with another patient 58% and travel abroad 2%

According to the latest figures, no new cases of the disease were confirmed in any of the seven Gaeltacht counties except in Meath, where one new case was confirmed, and in Cork, where one other case was also confirmed.

The Southern hospitals last night were 124 people with Covid-19. The intensive care units are 36 patients with the disease.