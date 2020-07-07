One more person with Covid-19 has died, 24 new cases of the confirmed disease

At least 2,296 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,742 people south of the border and 554 north of it

The Department of Health has announced the death of one other person who had Covid-19. 24 new cases of the disease have been confirmed.

There are 31,299 cases of Covid-19 disease diagnosed to date in Ireland, 25,538 cases south of the border and 5,761 cases north of it.

The Northern Department of Health announced no deaths today and five new cases of the disease confirmed in the north.

116,146 people in the North have been tested for the disease since the start of the pandemic.

26 people who have had a positive test test in the past week.

The hospitals in the north are affected by a coronary virus virus but none of those have been in an intensive care unit and no one with Covid-19 has been hospitalized for the past two days.

This is the 11th day in a row that there have been no Covid-19 patients in Northern intensive care units.

According to the latest figures 18 people affected by the coronary virus are in the southern hospitals and ten of them are in ICU.

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced live on TV that a test he was testing for the Covid-19 has been positive.

“It's not a cause for concern. That's the world. Life continues on. I thank God for my life and for the role I have been given in determining the future of this great country called Brazil, ”said Bolsonaro.

Brazil is the second worst country to be hit by the Covid-19 but Bolsonaro has often underestimated the situation and the need for restrictions and social exclusion.