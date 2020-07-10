One more person died of Covid-19 in the State, 25 new cases

It was confirmed this afternoon that one other person has died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 25 new cases.

This means that 1,744 people have died of the disease in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began and 25,589 people have it.

Earlier, it was confirmed that no one else was recorded as dying from Covid-19 in the North for the seventh day in a row. However, it was said that there are four new cases of the disease.

Covid-19 has died in the north of 554 and is affected by 5,772 people.