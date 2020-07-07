One more person died of Covid-19 in the State, 24 new cases

It was announced this afternoon that one other person has died of Covid-19 disease in the State and there are 24 new cases.

This means that 1,742 people have died of the disease in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began and 25,538 people have it.

Earlier, it was confirmed that no one else was recorded as dying from Covid-19 in the North since yesterday but that there are five new cases of the disease.

Covid-19 has died in the north of 554 and is affected by 5,761 people.