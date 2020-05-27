HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

One in six young people is out of work because of COVID-19, according to ILO

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The latest ILO analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the labor market reveals the devastating and disproportionate effect by Summa Magazine

More than one in six young people have stopped working since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, while those who are still employed have seen their hours of work reduced by 23 percent, says the International Labor Organization (ILO) .

According to him ILO Observatory: COVID-19 and the world of work. 4th edition , young people are being disproportionately affected by the pandemic, and the rapid and substantial increase in youth unemployment recorded since February affects young women more than young men.

The pandemic has a triple impact on young people. It not only destroys their jobs, but also their education and training, and places great obstacles in the path of those seeking to enter the world of work or to change jobs.

In 2019, the youth unemployment rate of 13.6 percent was already higher than that of any other population group. There were around 267 million young people – or one in five worldwide – who did not work, nor did they follow a vocational education or training (nini). Young people between the ages of 15 and 24 who were employed were also more likely to be in forms of work that made them more vulnerable, as low-paid occupations, in the informal economy, or as migrant workers.

“The COVID-19 crisis is affecting young people – particularly women – more seriously and quickly than any other group. If we do not take immediate and meaningful steps to improve their situation, the legacy of the virus could be with us for decades. If their talent and energy are marginalized due to lack of opportunities or skills, this will harm the future of all of us and make it much more difficult to rebuild a better post-COVID economy, ”said Guy Ryder, ILO Director-General.

The Observatory calls for urgent, concrete and large-scale policy responses aimed at supporting young people, including comprehensive job guarantee / training programs in developed countries, employment intensive programs and guarantees in low- and middle-income economies.

Testing and traceability give results

The 4th edition of the Observatory also analyzes measures aimed at creating a safe environment to return to work. He contends that the evidence and traceability (PT) of COVID-19 infections "are closely related to disturbances in the labor market … (and) social disturbances substantially less than measures of confinement and closure of workplaces".

In countries with a robust PT system, the average decrease in working hours is less than 50 percent compared to countries with low PT intensity. There are three reasons for this: PTs reduce dependence on strict containment measures; they promote the confidence of citizens and, consequently, stimulate consumption and support employment; and help minimize disruption to activities in the workplace.

Furthermore, PTs can themselves create new, albeit temporary, jobs that may be targeted at youth and other priority groups.

The Observatory highlights the importance of addressing concerns about data privacy. Cost is another factor, but the cost-benefit ratio of PTs is "highly favorable".

"Creating a job-generating recovery that also promotes equity and sustainability means putting people and companies to work again as soon as possible, in safe conditions," said Guy Ryder. "Testing and traceability can be an important part of the policy mix if we want to overcome fear, reduce risk and get our economies and societies moving fast again."

Loss of working hours

The Observatory also updates the estimate of the decrease in working hours in the first and second quarters of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. It is estimated that 4.8 percent of working hours were lost during the first quarter (equivalent to 135 million full-time jobs assuming a 48-hour week job). This represents a slight upward revision of nearly 7 million jobs since the third edition of the Observatory. The estimated number of jobs lost in the second quarter remains unchanged at 305 million.

From a regional perspective, the Americas (13.1 percent), and Europe and Central Asia (12.9 percent) have the highest losses of hours worked in the second quarter.

The Observatory reiterates its call for immediate and urgent measures aimed at supporting workers and companies, articulated around the ILO's four-pillar strategy: stimulating the economy and employment; supporting businesses, jobs, and income; protect workers in the workplace; and seek solutions through social dialogue.

