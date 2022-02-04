A man in his 20s has died and three more have been injured in a road crash in Co Westmeath.

The crash between a car and a SUV happened on the N4 at Ballinafid at 9.20am this morning.

The man who died was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger in the car was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where he is said to be in a serious condition.

The driver is being treated at the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the SUV, a man in his 60s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore with serious injuries.

The road was closed for a time as forensic collision investigators examined the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage are asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.