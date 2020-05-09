On May 27, two astronauts will go to the ISS aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

On May 27, astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. The event will go down in history since it will be the first human space travel to the International Space Station aboard a private vehicle. However, the duration of the mission is not yet clear.

The test flight should take off on a Falcon 9 rocket at 22:32 (Italian time) and if everything proceeds according to plan, the capsule will connect to the station approximately 19 hours later. The mission, called Demo-2, has been planned for years, but the number of time astronauts will spend in space before returning to Earth is still undefined.

Behnken and Hurley could go from one month to 119 days on the International Space Station, and we will know it only once the mission has started. So, they could return to our beautiful planet in late June or until 23 September. To decide a date for the return flight, NASA and SpaceX will review the status of the Crew Dragon spacecraft in orbit and also the progress on the SpaceX Crew-1 capsule.

The latter vehicle, in fact, will carry four astronauts from the Expedition 63/64 crew at the International Space Station. Before Crew-1 can fly, the Demo-2 mission vehicle must return safely. The Crew Dragon capsule used for the Demo-2 mission cannot remain anchored to the station for more than 119 days, because its solar arrays are not designed to resist degradation in space for more than 120 days.

The capsule protagonist of the future Crew-1 mission, however, is designed to last 210 days in space, the same lifespan in orbit as the capsules of the Russian Soyuz crew, which have transported NASA astronauts to and from the space station in recent years. If all goes well with the Demo-2 mission, SpaceX could start regularly transporting astronauts to the orbiting station already this summer.