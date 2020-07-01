 sd
Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks
Updated:

Omnichannel: the key to selling more

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Bill Gates: here’s the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Multichannel sales

The Covid-19 pandemic has fueled online sales and brands are working to interconnect all their channels, improving the customer shopping experience.

The health pandemic brought with it new forms of interaction with a strong technological component capable of overcoming the barriers of physical distancing. Some of them will decay over time. Others have come to stay. Out of fear or ignorance, digital commerce was secondary but, pushed by the exceptional measures of the state of alarm, consumers have made a leap into the digital environment for which there is no going back.

According to the EAE Business School study, The State of e-commerce and retail, 30% of respondents will buy more online as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. It coincides with the data collected by Empathy.co the first week of June to know the changes in habits during confinement, where it is highlighted that 30% of Spaniards buy more online since the start of the health emergency and almost 6 out of 10 Respondents intend to continue doing so since de-escalation. This means that in this new reality, the postcode-19 user seeks to be able to make the purchase through any means, both online and offline, and both environments must be connected.

Growing up purchases through e-commerce, the apps or marketplaces, brands have had to be made the day. According to the Business Barometer. Deloitte Covid-19 Special Edition, the areas that have concentrated the highest percentage of investment increases during the months that the confinement has lasted are digitization, with 55%, and security, with 45%.

What is an omnichannel business?

Omnichannel refers to the cross-channel content strategy that a brand uses to improve its user experience in order to promote better relations with its audience through contact points, argues Francisco Torreblanca, professor of the  Postgraduate in Marketing at  ESIC Valencia. Its main objective “is to generate an optimal customer experience to maximize the relationship and, by extension, sales”, providing a comprehensive shopping journey. “Therefore,” he adds, ” the customer is the centre.”

In this way, the consumer can interact with the company at any time and through any channel. “He has no sense of loss but of continued attention,” says Ana Jiménez Zarco, professor of Economics and Business Studies at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC), who stresses the importance of digitization but warns of the possibilities offered by WhatsApp to a neighbourhood store as an interaction tool.

“We’ve seen during confinement  He holds – many small businesses have used for reservations or orders. They do not have to have great technological developments or online sales. We can also implement social networks to maintain a contact relationship ”, providing value to the client, there are even networks, such as Facebook, that allow sales through their platform.

Multichannel vs. omnichannel

In the omnichannel world, “online ‘goes down’ to the physical store, and what happens in this or by phone ‘goes up’ to online, in such a way that the consumer does not notice the difference: he is always relating to the brand, in the way that suits you best, and experimenting with the same values ​​and content of the brand, ”says Jaime Castelló, director of the Executive Master in Marketing and Sales at Esade.

Multichannel refers to that marketing strategy that aims to reach customers through different channels, but without seeking comprehensive communication. The main objective is to sell and, therefore, “the product or service is the centre”, considers Francisco Torreblanca. As there is no interconnection between channels, each one is managed differently and even by different departments, while in the omnichannel “all the information received goes to a single CRM database, so it is very easy to resume the relationship with the client regardless of the initial contact channel ”, adds Jiménez Zarco.

“All omnichannel experiences are multichannel, but not all multichannel strategies are omnichannel. Therefore, the idea is to work the omnichannel approach ”, summarizes Torreblanca.

More Articles Like This

How to know what data the coronavirus app you have installed on your mobile saves

Apps Brian Adam -
All the applications to prevent the spread of Covid that make use of the API of Google and Apple share the way of working...
Read more

The Apple Watch ECG saves a doctor’s life by recognizing severe heart disease

Apple Brian Adam -
Another story comes with the protagonist Apple Watch functions related to heart rate monitoring. This time it is a doctor who is interested in...
Read more

OnePlus Nord already sold out, but almost nothing is known about the smartphone

Android Brian Adam -
As we predicted on these pages, OnePlus has started the pre-order phase of the Nord smartphone, which aims to bring the Chinese company back...
Read more

Amazon discounts 960GB M.2 Corsair Force SSD today 1 July 2020

Computing Brian Adam -
Another promotion proposed by Amazon today. In this news, however, we focus on a very interesting hardware component, on which it is rare to...
Read more

How IBM’s artificial intelligence works to revive the old Wimbledon in 2020

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
It is very possible that you have noticed during the months of confinement in those television channels that recover historical games of some sports,...
Read more

Apple could only ship 15 million iPhones 12 in 2020

Apple Brian Adam -
The coronavirus has caused quite a few hitches to all large companies, including electronics giants such as Apple. Attempts to limit the damage caused...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY