Omnichannel: the key to selling more

According to the EAE Business School study, The State of e-commerce and retail, 30% of respondents will buy more online as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. It coincides with the data collected by Empathy.co the first week of June to know the changes in habits during confinement, where it is highlighted that 30% of Spaniards buy more online since the start of the health emergency and almost 6 out of 10 Respondents intend to continue doing so since de-escalation. This means that in this new reality, the postcode-19 user seeks to be able to make the purchase through any means, both online and offline, and both environments must be connected.

Growing up purchases through e-commerce, the apps or marketplaces, brands have had to be made the day. According to the Business Barometer. Deloitte Covid-19 Special Edition, the areas that have concentrated the highest percentage of investment increases during the months that the confinement has lasted are digitization, with 55%, and security, with 45%.

What is an omnichannel business?

Omnichannel refers to the cross-channel content strategy that a brand uses to improve its user experience in order to promote better relations with its audience through contact points, argues Francisco Torreblanca, professor of the Postgraduate in Marketing at ESIC Valencia. Its main objective “is to generate an optimal customer experience to maximize the relationship and, by extension, sales”, providing a comprehensive shopping journey. “Therefore,” he adds, ” the customer is the centre.”

In this way, the consumer can interact with the company at any time and through any channel. “He has no sense of loss but of continued attention,” says Ana Jiménez Zarco, professor of Economics and Business Studies at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC), who stresses the importance of digitization but warns of the possibilities offered by WhatsApp to a neighbourhood store as an interaction tool.

“We’ve seen during confinement He holds – many small businesses have used for reservations or orders. They do not have to have great technological developments or online sales. We can also implement social networks to maintain a contact relationship ”, providing value to the client, there are even networks, such as Facebook, that allow sales through their platform.

Multichannel vs. omnichannel

In the omnichannel world, “online ‘goes down’ to the physical store, and what happens in this or by phone ‘goes up’ to online, in such a way that the consumer does not notice the difference: he is always relating to the brand, in the way that suits you best, and experimenting with the same values ​​and content of the brand, ”says Jaime Castelló, director of the Executive Master in Marketing and Sales at Esade.

Multichannel refers to that marketing strategy that aims to reach customers through different channels, but without seeking comprehensive communication. The main objective is to sell and, therefore, “the product or service is the centre”, considers Francisco Torreblanca. As there is no interconnection between channels, each one is managed differently and even by different departments, while in the omnichannel “all the information received goes to a single CRM database, so it is very easy to resume the relationship with the client regardless of the initial contact channel ”, adds Jiménez Zarco.

“All omnichannel experiences are multichannel, but not all multichannel strategies are omnichannel. Therefore, the idea is to work the omnichannel approach ”, summarizes Torreblanca.