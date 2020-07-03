There is a young boy in Co. Cork has raised € 30,000 for charities, highly commended by President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach Michael Martin.

Oliver Lynch, the young middleman here who has walked 100m every day for 50 days

Oliver Lynch from Ballincollig is 8 years old.

He has cerebral palsy.

Every day, over the past 50 days – whatever the weather – he has walked 100m in an effort to raise money for charities that have helped him over the years.

These are 'Enable Ireland', 'Dogs for the Disabled' and 'CUH Charity'.

'He wanted to give something back' said his mother Alison Lynch.