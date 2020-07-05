Old home floods in Japan have killed at least 20 people

Tokyo: Floods in Japan have swept away an old home, killing 13 elderly people and bringing the total to 20, with 25 injured and dozens missing.

According to the World News Agency, a sudden and continuous torrential downpour at Yu Shu on an island in the southern part of Japan caused the river to overflow and the floodwaters entered residential areas. The floodwaters destroyed bridges, roads and houses along the way.

The floods also swept away an old home, killing 14 elderly people, while landslides in other areas also killed more than 20 people. Medical aid was provided to 25 injured people while 9 people are missing.

More than 10,000 Army, Coast Guard and rescue volunteers are taking part in the rescue operation, and 200,000 people have been evacuated from the affected areas. Helicopters are also being used for relief work. Emergency has been declared in the hospitals.