Latest news
Updated:

Oireachtas na Samhna canceled for the first time in 85 years

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Read more
Gadget ReviewsBrian Adam -

Roborock S6 MaxV, review: the all-seeing robot vacuum cleaner looks from you to you at the high end

It has a Qualcomm processor, it belongs to the Xiaomi ecosystem - specifically to a Xiaomi investee company -...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Samsung patents new glasses with augmented reality for navigation

A new patent has been filed by Samsung and would reveal the development of a new technology linked to...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Snapdragon 768G, the new Qualcomm processor comes with 5G and promises up to 15% more speed than the Snapdragon...

Qualcomm once again bets on the segment of premium mid-range processors with the Snapdragon 768G. It is configured as...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Sonos Arc, analysis: a "cinema" experience that sets the bar high for all other soundbars with Dolby Atmos

We are probably before one of the best soundbars today. Sonos has taken a step forward with its new...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Oireachtas directors plan to run some events online and broadcast some events on television and radio

Oireachtas na Samhna canceled for the first time in 85 years

Oireachtas na Samhna has been canceled, the first time that this has happened to a major Gaelic festival since it was revived 85 years ago.

Oireachtas na Gaeilge was supposed to be part of Galway 2020, but it has been confirmed that the Covid-19 pandemic will not be the festival that thousands of Gaels attend every year

The decision was made not to hold the festival because of "the challenges of large assemblies in the context of Government regulations on social segregation".

"This decision was not easily and regrettably taken", said Liam Ó Maolaodha, Director of the Oireachtas, "but the health, safety and welfare of the people of the Oireachtas, and of the wider community, are more important than any other at the moment this in our lives. ”

"It is not possible to run an Oireachtas festival as we know it this year but we are determined that during the Oireachtas period we will continue to promote the language-based arts and serve the community that has always been loyal to the Oireachtas. , if we do it virtual, "said the Director of the Oireachtas.

Oireachtas na Samhna will be held in Killarney in 2021 and 2022 "as planned" and Oireachtas na Gaeilge has agreed "in principle" with Galway City Council that the 2023 festival will be held in Galway.

Oireachtas directors plan to run a number of events online and broadcast some events on television and radio.

"Discussions are currently taking place with Foras na Gaeilge, the other lead organizations and all parties who hold events at the annual Oireachtas festival to raise the festive flair for November and to serve the Irish language in new ways. who usually meet at the festival, ”he was told.

Yes Liam Molony thanks to all those who were "supporting | the running of Oireachtas 2020" especially Galway City Council, Gaillimh le Gaeilge and the staff of Galway 2020 ".

At the end of April, he said he had little hope of doing so Oireachtas na Gaeilge this year.

This is the first time that Oireachtas na Gaeilge has been held in Galway since 1993 and the first time since 2008 that the festival was to be held anywhere other than Dublin, Killarney and Letterkenny.

Major events with more than 5,000 attendances have been announced until at least the end of August, but even if that ban had gone by November the damage could have been done, said William Molloy.

He then said that a decision had to be made about the future of the festival on the first of August at the latest.

More Articles Like This

Prohibition on using water pipes from tomorrow

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Irish Water company has announced that it is prohibited to discharge water from pipes in cases of urgency. This is what the company said...
Read more

Corona epidemic ends in New Zealand

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Wellington: The New Zealand government has declared the country free of the coronavirus and announced an end to the lockdown. According to a foreign news...
Read more

November Oireachtas canceled

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
This year's festival of the great Irish culture, The Oireachtas, to be held in Galway in November, will not go ahead. This is what caused...
Read more

Talks about forming a government continue

Latest news Brian Adam -
Talks on the formation of government continue today. Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are participating. Negotiations are understood to focus primarily on carbon...
Read more

Thousands of other business centers reopening

Community Brian Adam -
For the first time in almost 3 months, thousands of businesses are opening their doors to customers. This is thanks to the second phase of...
Read more

The couple became impoverished while fighting a legal divorce battle in London

Latest news Brian Adam -
London: Fighting the legal battle of divorce, the couple became poor. London is one of the most expensive cities for divorce, with many wealthy...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Oireachtas na Samhna canceled for the first time in 85 years

Oireachtas directors plan to run some events online and broadcast some events on television and radio ...
Read more
Science

The unexpected diet of the fearsome white sharks will surprise you

Brian Adam -
A study analyzes the food present inside the stomach of great white sharks, highlighting how these animals have a particular and perhaps unexpected diet. The...
Read more
Latest news

Prohibition on using water pipes from tomorrow

Brian Adam -
The Irish Water company has announced that it is prohibited to discharge water from pipes in cases of urgency. This is what the company said...
Read more
Corona Virus

Corona epidemic ends in New Zealand

Brian Adam -
Wellington: The New Zealand government has declared the country free of the coronavirus and announced an end to the lockdown. According to a foreign news...
Read more
Android

The Motorola One Fusion and One Fusion + are filtered in a big way: quad camera and 5,000 mAh battery among its features

Brian Adam -
After launching its two new high-end models, the Motorola edge and edge +, the company announced last week another two more terminals in the...
Read more
Corona Virus

November Oireachtas canceled

Brian Adam -
This year's festival of the great Irish culture, The Oireachtas, to be held in Galway in November, will not go ahead. This is what caused...
Read more
Apps

Microsoft improves OneDrive security on Android by enabling face unlock in latest update

Brian Adam -
Security on our mobiles is something that worries us more and more. The stored data is taking up more and more space and above...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: