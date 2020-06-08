Oireachtas na Samhna canceled for the first time in 85 years

Oireachtas directors plan to run some events online and broadcast some events on television and radio

Oireachtas na Samhna has been canceled, the first time that this has happened to a major Gaelic festival since it was revived 85 years ago.

Oireachtas na Gaeilge was supposed to be part of Galway 2020, but it has been confirmed that the Covid-19 pandemic will not be the festival that thousands of Gaels attend every year

The decision was made not to hold the festival because of "the challenges of large assemblies in the context of Government regulations on social segregation".

"This decision was not easily and regrettably taken", said Liam Ó Maolaodha, Director of the Oireachtas, "but the health, safety and welfare of the people of the Oireachtas, and of the wider community, are more important than any other at the moment this in our lives. ”

"It is not possible to run an Oireachtas festival as we know it this year but we are determined that during the Oireachtas period we will continue to promote the language-based arts and serve the community that has always been loyal to the Oireachtas. , if we do it virtual, "said the Director of the Oireachtas.

Oireachtas na Samhna will be held in Killarney in 2021 and 2022 "as planned" and Oireachtas na Gaeilge has agreed "in principle" with Galway City Council that the 2023 festival will be held in Galway.

Oireachtas directors plan to run a number of events online and broadcast some events on television and radio.

"Discussions are currently taking place with Foras na Gaeilge, the other lead organizations and all parties who hold events at the annual Oireachtas festival to raise the festive flair for November and to serve the Irish language in new ways. who usually meet at the festival, ”he was told.

Yes Liam Molony thanks to all those who were "supporting | the running of Oireachtas 2020" especially Galway City Council, Gaillimh le Gaeilge and the staff of Galway 2020 ".

At the end of April, he said he had little hope of doing so Oireachtas na Gaeilge this year.

This is the first time that Oireachtas na Gaeilge has been held in Galway since 1993 and the first time since 2008 that the festival was to be held anywhere other than Dublin, Killarney and Letterkenny.

Major events with more than 5,000 attendances have been announced until at least the end of August, but even if that ban had gone by November the damage could have been done, said William Molloy.

He then said that a decision had to be made about the future of the festival on the first of August at the latest.