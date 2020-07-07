Official Wiko Y61 in Italy: price under 90 euros and Android Go

After announcing the View4 range in early 2020, Wiko extracts another low-cost smartphone from the cylinder. However, this time the price is even lower than View4 (159.99 euros) and View4 Lite (129.99 euros), given that the new Wiko Y61 costs 89.99 euros in Italy.

As for the datasheet of the French company’s device, we find a 5.99-inch IPS screen with 960 x 480-pixel resolution, a MediaTek 6761WE quad-core processor operating at a maximum frequency of 1.8 GHz, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD up to 256GB), a single 8MP rear camera (accompanied by the flash), a 5MP front camera and a 3000 mAh battery. Present 3.5 mm audio jacks for headphones and Bluetooth 4.2. The dimensions of the device are equal to 161.3 x 78.14 x 9 mm, for a weight of 190 grams.

The available colours will be Deep Green, Deep Gray and Gold (you can see in the image at the bottom of the news). The effective availability of the smartphone is expected from July 2020 and the sale price includes tempered glass and a cover. The operating system is Android 10 in its Go Edition, i.e. an optimized version for low-end devices, which uses “Lite” versions of the various apps to make the smartphone run smoothly and remove everything that is not essential (such as animations).

