Oddworld Munch’s Oddysee: Review of the Nintendo Switch version

Waiting to be able to take a closer look at the dark atmospheres of Oddworld Soulstorm, the videogame saga daughter of Sherry McKenna is Lorne Lanning is gradually finding a new home on Nintendo Switch. After welcoming Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath HD, the Big N console catalog also welcomes Oddworld Munch’s Oddysse.

The digital experience of the signed title Oddworld Inhabitants it develops in fact along an admirable multiplicity of videogame eras. The first 3D version of the series, Munch’s Oddysse made its debut in 2001, in the line-up of the first Xbox. Subsequently, a makeover entrusted to the developers of Just Add Water it reshaped the game world in high definition: with this format, the bizarre odyssey reached the shores of PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita, respectively in 2012 and 2014. The PC version, originally published in 2010, was instead updated in 2016, with the arrival of a new version of Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysse HD on Steam. Years later, the opera run makes a new stop, this time to enrich the catalog of Nintendo Switch.

3D Tag Team

The essential core of the experience offered by the 3D platformer is the on-screen presence of two co-stars, between which the player can move freely, in any context and at any time, by simply pressing a button. In the role of Munch, the last remaining Tripedonte in the world, and of the more than famous Mudokon Abe, Munch’s Oddysse writes another page in the eerie epic of the industrial society that reigns over the universe of Oddworld. Determined respectively to save their species from extinction and to rescue their enslaved companions, the two unusual creatures will give life to a peculiar but unstoppable duo, ready to counter a dark and brutal socio-economic structure, whose roots lie in exploitation and violent abuse.

However, it is not only a tragic fate that intertwines the paths of Munch and Abe in an indissoluble way, but also a concrete need: each one has in fact unique features which make him an essential travel companion for the other. The minute Tripedonte, for example, finds its natural element in water, whereas the Mudokon cannot instead immerse itself in a stream without finding death in just a few seconds. Specularly, Munch moves awkwardly on the earth’s soil, slow and unable to perform real leaps. The hard earth is Abe’s ideal habitat, able to move quickly and with determination on the roughest surfaces, overcoming obstacles and differences in height with agility.

To highlight the particularities of the protagonists is the conformation of the levels that make up Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysse. Divided into multiple areas accessible exclusively to one or the other character, the latter require constant cooperation between the two creatures to be overcome. We therefore move from completely submerged areas to elevated platform sections, but complex mechanisms of operating doors or machines, slalom between anti-personnel mines, incendiary barrels and, obviously, a fair variety of disturbing hostile creatures are also included.

To cope with the large set of threats that await them along the way, Abe and Munch can rely on a series of special skills. The Tripedon can, for example, use the antenna on its head to connect to a series of industrial machinery, while Abe, using the powers of a particular plant, is able to temporarily take control of an enemy’s body. The differences between the characters are then further highlighted by special bonuses available to them. To compensate for his awkwardness, the good Munch can, for example, occasionally resort to a scrambled but speeding wheelchair, while Abe is able to lift, transport and throw far objects and living beings, travel companion included.

Furthermore, both can take advantage of practical distributors of canned drinks, which provide the most varied power up, which range from the ability to move at high speed to the ability to temporarily become invisible. Some of these are the exclusive prerogative of only one of the two: in this sense we can for example mention the possibility for Munch to transform its antenna into an instrument through which it can provide powerful electric shocks to opponents.

Explore, rescue … and dialogue

Since the primary goal of our two unusual digital alter egos is to help other living species, the development team could not help but preserve the already well-established system of the GameSpeak, or the possibility for the protagonists to dialogue and give orders to other NPCs. Abe, as tradition of the series, can give useful commands to the Mudokon that he will come across during his advance. For its part, without similar, Munch will instead be able to rely on small but fierce spheroids, an additional species victim of the abuses of the Oddworld civilization. The player therefore has the right to ask his allies to follow him, to remain still, to attack an enemy or to activate special portals or platforms. A stimulating mechanic in terms of exploration and of solving environmental puzzles, but which will sometimes cause some perplexity. The AI ​​of our comrades is not particularly advanced, especially in the phases of confrontation excitedly with dangerous enemies and hostile creatures.

Overall, the levels that make up Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysse alternate and merge platform stages, exploration and puzzle solving in a rather effective way. Despite the overall goodness of the result, a certain tendency towards repetitiveness should be highlighted. Once the first more complex stages have been passed, in fact, certain dynamics will tend to occur again with moderate frequency. Rather contained also the variety of environments, decidedly bare and, in some cases, relatively anonymous: precisely on this aspect, the HD conversion of the 3D platformer actually pays the price of the passage of time.

Finally, the commitment required for the completion of the renovation of Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysse, with quite intuitive sections or levels that alternate with very difficult challenges to overcome. Clearly, the level of concrete difficulty will vary significantly also in relation to the approach chosen by the player: will we be determined to save every creature we meet along the way or will we accept instead to make some sacrifices? Aiming to end the level without any loss in one’s ranks will obviously result in a significantly higher degree of challenge.

Certain structural factors intervene to mitigate the difficulty, including the possibility of bringing the allies who fell in battle back to life at special structures located in some levels. The price to pay will also be quite small: a certain quantity of the herbs used by Abe to take control of the enemies. The death of one of the protagonists, moreover, will not determine a game over, but the need to return to a checkpoint: here we can reactivate the fallen comrade, transformed for the occasion into an egg ready to hatch at a simple command. Finally, the more complex platforming phases can be simplified thanks to frequent use of the Rescue and fast loading system offered by Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysse HD.

Abe and Munch on Nintendo Switch

On the exquisitely technical front, the new port of the 2001 Xbox game re-release offers good performance in terms of fluidity: during our test we did not find frame drops or uncertainties even in the most excited moments of the action. On the other hand, some sporadic pop-up phenomena can be seen, even if, overall, the visual compartment proves dignified.

Instead, some are confirmed critical issues already highlighted in previous incarnations of Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysse. Among these, the game camera management stands out, at times confusing and, in general, rather difficult to tame with the desired effectiveness and precision. Abe’s and Munch’s share control system is functional, though certainly open to improvement. In closing, we point out that the title does not support the Italian language: the only option available to the Nintendo Switch user is in fact only the English language.