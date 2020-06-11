Sinn Féin education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the announcement made by Education Minister Joe McHugh yesterday about the summer education program for children with special needs is unclear.

Speaking on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, the TD for South-Central Cork said it is not satisfactory that parents do not yet know how to apply for the scheme.

While it is good news that the scheme is to be rolled out, he said, there are many transport and insurance issues to be answered.

The Speaker recommended that teachers who normally do substitute work be employed for the special education program as their current working conditions are uncertain.

He also stated that there is now an opportunity to employ retired teachers.