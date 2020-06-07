Science
Updated:

Observed a "Dumbo octopus" at a somewhat unexpected depth

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Samsung patents new glasses with augmented reality for navigation

A new patent has been filed by Samsung and would reveal the development of a new technology linked to...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi presents its Haylou LS04: solar and a month of autonomy for 35 euros

Xiaomi has several brands that manufacture all kinds of wearables for her and it is precisely her smartwatch that...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to erase your past on Facebook? Here we explain 👇

Surely you are no longer the same as 10 years ago and you would rather hide that past, now...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Rapid increase in corona virus cases in the United States and Brazil

The corona virus has taken hold in the United States and Brazil, leading to a sharp rise in cases. More...
Read more
Gadget ReviewsBrian Adam -

Panasonic unveils the new True Wireless S500 and S300 headphones

Panasonic announces the launch of two new True Wireless headphones with excellent calling performance and stable connectivity with smartphones....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Observed a 'Dumbo octopus' at a somewhat unexpected depth

Of the genus Grimpoteuthis, experts have recently observed the so-called “Dumbo octopus“- so called because of the big ear – like protuberances – at a depth never observed before: it is located at more than 6,957 meters below sea level in the Indian Ocean, the deepest place where a cephalopod has ever been found.

It is only the second animal of the genus that the team of scientists observed during their travels. The other sighting took place 5,760 meters underwater. Previously, researchers observed that the maximum depth for these animals was around 5,100 meters as part of an expedition 50 years ago off the coast of Barbados.

Since researchers have found these octopuses at even deeper levels and in the Indian Ocean, experts believe this is an entirely new species. This cannot be confirmed, however, without collecting samples for further analysis. The discovery of a Dumbo octopus at these depths is surprising and extends the potential range of cephalopods to 99% of the seabed.

However, marine fauna as a whole is facing an ecological crisis. It is difficult to know how resistant deep-sea animals are to the pressures their ecosystems also face due to climate change. It could be that these octopuses are barely managing to endure this environment. To find out, more studies are needed.

More Articles Like This

These may have been the first known parasites on Earth

Science Brian Adam -
The creatures of 500 million years ago are really strange and apparently "alien" .. not to mention the parasites. Fossils (found in brachiopods) dating...
Read more

Find first evidence of the presence of exotic matter within neutron stars

Science Brian Adam -
At the top of the list of the strangest objects in the Universe are neutron stars, corpses of massive stars that in their nucleus...
Read more

A giant asteroid will pass "close" to Earth

Science Brian Adam -
Here is good news in this disastrous 2020, after a global pandemic and various protests that are burning our planet, at least we will...
Read more

A mathematical walk through the Alhambra: when art is based on numbers

Science Brian Adam -
In the eyes of someone not adept at mathematics, the arc leading these lines can convey great harmony, but it would be difficult to...
Read more

Perhaps a key component of Earth’s most mysterious mass extinction has been discovered

Latest news Brian Adam -
The history of our planet has always been interspersed with extremely dramatic events, which have reduced life to the bone. We are talking about...
Read more

The efficiency of solar cells generating electricity from both sides tripled

Latest news Brian Adam -
Singapore: Solar cells generating electricity from both sides and facing the sun can meet our growing energy demand to a great extent because in...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Observed a "Dumbo octopus" at a somewhat unexpected depth

Of the genus Grimpoteuthis, experts have recently observed the so-called "Dumbo octopus"- so called because of the big ear...
Read more
Shopping Guide

Trony launches the "Diet Prices": many discounts only online until June 12th

Brian Adam -
After the "Dizzy Discounts" expires, Trony renews the online flyer with a new promotion called "Diet Prices", which will be active until June 12,...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Acer C250i, review: a portable projector ready for your videos horizontally and vertically anywhere

Brian Adam -
When it seemed that the world of projectors did not support much evolution beyond the arrival of LED technology and wireless capabilities, the Acer C250i...
Read more
Science

These may have been the first known parasites on Earth

Brian Adam -
The creatures of 500 million years ago are really strange and apparently "alien" .. not to mention the parasites. Fossils (found in brachiopods) dating...
Read more
Apps

The best applications and software to create virtual Lego constructions

Brian Adam -
Whether you're a big fan of LEGO constructions As if this Christmas you have been given a set and you are starting this exciting...
Read more
Laptops

Huawei MateBook X Pro with Intel Core i7 on offer on Amazon today 7 June

Brian Adam -
After reporting the promotion of Mediaworld on the LG TV, we return to the Amazon pages where a very interesting offer is available on...
Read more
Computing

All about RAM: what it is and what role it plays in our mobile phones

Brian Adam -
Slowly but surely, mobile phones have become even more complex than personal computers, which is why more and more figures matter when evaluating possible...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: