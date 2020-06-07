Observed a 'Dumbo octopus' at a somewhat unexpected depth

Of the genus Grimpoteuthis, experts have recently observed the so-called “Dumbo octopus“- so called because of the big ear – like protuberances – at a depth never observed before: it is located at more than 6,957 meters below sea level in the Indian Ocean, the deepest place where a cephalopod has ever been found.

It is only the second animal of the genus that the team of scientists observed during their travels. The other sighting took place 5,760 meters underwater. Previously, researchers observed that the maximum depth for these animals was around 5,100 meters as part of an expedition 50 years ago off the coast of Barbados.

Since researchers have found these octopuses at even deeper levels and in the Indian Ocean, experts believe this is an entirely new species. This cannot be confirmed, however, without collecting samples for further analysis. The discovery of a Dumbo octopus at these depths is surprising and extends the potential range of cephalopods to 99% of the seabed.

However, marine fauna as a whole is facing an ecological crisis. It is difficult to know how resistant deep-sea animals are to the pressures their ecosystems also face due to climate change. It could be that these octopuses are barely managing to endure this environment. To find out, more studies are needed.