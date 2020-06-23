Obey Me review

The hack'n slash genre has been gaining in relevance through the appearance of various games in which the player's ability is tested not only to eliminate a series of enemies in record time using the character's abilities. but by asserting them to make the combat as stylistic as possible. In some games like Devil May Cry or Bayonetta in their different installments they are clear examples of this style, while others like Ninja Gaiden opted for a more spectacular style visually, especially in its second installment.

Today comes an indie-style proposal from the novel studio Error 404 Studio titled Obey Me, a game that follows many of the characteristics of the hack'n slash genre while offering an interesting story of two misfits who are seen involved in the war between angels and demons.

The story of the game puts the player in the shoes of Vanessa Held who along with his partner Monty, a hellish canid, are dedicated to carrying out various jobs under the command of the devil Ammon, who governs the city inhabited by humans in the middle of the conflict between humans and demons. After completing some commissions, Vanessa meets the angel Zadkiel who advises her to confront Ammon to save the human race from their evil plans. Using the weapons in their possession and the powers of Monty, both will venture into an adventure that will lead them to face all kinds of creatures in order to stop Ammon.

The game is developed through various chapters in which Vanessa and Monty will have to cross different areas, such as alleys full of corruption, an abandoned shopping center or sewers, having to face creatures of various kinds, including infernal beings, miasma slugs, angelic weapons and even some bosses who will make things difficult in certain sections of the route, while avoiding all kinds of cheating, from skewers to lasers, which will make progress more complicated if possible.

When fighting Vanessa will have, in principle, a special dagger, Azia, which allows you to quickly attack the opponent while having the support of Monty, a demon turned into a hellish doberman, who will attack enemies using elemental attacks of fire and bites. Through the adventure you can get new weapons with different properties like a hammerVenpho, which can summon creatures of miasma and infect enemies with their different attacks, some gauntlets, Iadmir, with whom to perform dizzying attacks and causing great damage in a short space of time and finally a angelic sword and shield, Baltim and Aldara, which will allow you to choose a balance between attack and defense when it comes to fighting. These weapons can be alternated in the middle of the game by pressing the L1 and R1 buttons. In the case of Monty, he may take new forms as the game progresses, miasma and sagrado, which can be alternated by pressing left and right on the digital crosshead. These will allow Monty to summon creatures of miasma and use attacks that will infect enemies in the first case and use holy attacks and summon beams of light in the second.

Weapons can be upgraded through spend soul cores, which are achieved either by defeating the enemies that come to pass or failing finding and destroying Soul Crystals found in each of the game zones. Each weapon, as well as the different forms of Monty, have skill trees they will need a certain number of soul cores to obtain and use them in combat, thus allowing improve weapon performance combat with new techniques or with improvements in attack and infusion of energy to overload the enemies. In certain cases it will be necessary to acquire certain skills before being able to obtain others later. Additionally, in the case of Monty forms, your skill tree will also allow you not only to improve in the same way but, in turn, the attack ability and armament of fusion mode.

This mode allows merge Vanessa and Monty in an entity that will gather the power of both and that will allow use powerful special abilities Limited Time. To run it it will be necessary to load the spiritual meter picking up blue energy spheres or shards and also getting it through breaking large crystals, needing at a minimum A bar of said meter to activate its use. The effects granted by this form include a increased attack power, gradual regeneration of life and being able to use a weapon at a distance, which is activated by pressing the R2 button. If the energy bar has at least three levels you can use a soul overload holding down the triangle button will cause a huge bang it will affect enemies with great damage, causing them to be overloaded and have status effects. In the case of the bosses it will leave them in vulnerable state.

To regain life it will be necessary to find astral orbs, reddish in color, which can also be found in different places in each area or by breaking objects. Likewise, fragments and crystals can be obtained that will grant more recovery of life points. On the other hand, the life bar can be expanded by locating purified astral crystals hidden, of which it will be necessary to gather a total of three pieces to be able to obtain the pertinent improvement.

In-game fighting takes place by traversing certain areas that will close at the appearance of enemies, which will force them to be eliminated in order to resume the journey. Attacks made will increase the efficiency bar in combat, increasing its multiplier based on reaching certain thresholds and also achieving the enemy overload. At the end of the fight, a rank will be awarded based on performance, with rank D being the lowest until reaching the rank SS, the highest. Chapter concluded will be valued globally through aspects such as combat results, the time spent and the number of deaths to apply an additional qualification, which will in turn depend on the chosen difficulty mode, A being the maximum range in easy mode, S for normal and SS for difficult level.

As an additional incentive, the Professor Crowley's notes that reveal important aspects of the game's lore and are hidden between the different phases that will have to be covered, having to explore in depth in order to locate them. On the other hand, at the end of the game new options will be unlocked in the main menu such as being able to equip different skins for Vanessa and Monty, some will require playing a higher level of difficulty to select them, and also illustrations and designs of the game.

In the playable section it can be said that this title is acceptable. His system is not very stylistic but somewhat more earthy, offering different options through the use of the different weapons and forms of Monty, especially when obtaining the different abilities that each one possesses and the use of the fusion mode, which they make combat entertaining. Enemies will present a certain battle as the game progresses, including some that will explode when defeated or others that, when accumulating certain damage, will fight back without mercy. As for the bosses they present a certain challenge, although it is not difficult to know its modus operandi in order to beat them.

Graphically the game offers a simple section, with locations inconspicuous but they stand out for their different styles as well as the traps and the different destructible elements of the environment, reduced to garbage cans and boxes of different types. During the game are offered scenes with static illustrations that will serve to narrate the development of the plot at certain points of it, offering a style that draws on the designs of the American comic.

As for the sound, different music tracks are offered during the action of the title but most go completely unnoticed when playing. Only the music of the main menu It is the one that stands out the most from the rest. As for voices, the game offers dubbing in English for the characters.

CONCLUSION In general, Obey Me is a discreet title in certain aspects but as an alternative when playing, either in general or as a hack'n slash game, it is interesting to keep it in mind, especially for its combat system and the options that offers, being a good option for those looking for a good challenge. Its flaws lie in a somewhat predictable plot development along with some spikes in difficulty at certain points in the game and occasional graphic flaws during the game.