Latest news
Updated:

Ó Cúiv fears that a new coalition would stop the new Galway road

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Next autumn the Public Hearing on the new road around Galway city is set to begin again

Ó Cúiv fears that a new coalition would stop the new Galway road

Former Gaeltacht minister Éamon Ó Cuív says his concern that the proposed new ring road for Galway city will be stopped is one of the reasons he is opposed to Fianna Fáil's plan to enter into coalitions with Fine Gael and the Alliance Green

Next autumn the Public Hearing on the new road around Galway city is set to start again, but there will be other long sittings.

Over € 30 million has been spent on the studies and planning applications relating to the Galway city ring road, or the so-called 'M6 Extension'.

But after many months of revisiting this application again, this request may not go down the road – or forever.

This speculation is increasing due to the Green Party being on the Government portal. Former Gaeltacht Minister and TD for Galway West, Éamon Ó Cuív, believes that doubts about the new road are now justified.

"Look at the Green's policy on roads and transport and travel services," says TD TD Éamon Ó Cuív. "Two thirds of the money for travel services would be spent on the public transport system, 20% would be spent on walking and cycling trails and 13% would be left for road development."

Former Gaeltacht Minister Éamon Ó Cuív believes this leaves the new road in Galway on the precipice.

He said the concern that the Galway city road would be stopped is one of the reasons he is lobbying for the Government affinity between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

The current Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Senator Seán Kyne, is not convinced that this is the case but believes that the development of the new road in Galway city must be resisted. He wants it in Conamara, he says.

Údarás na Gaeltachta made a submission in support of the development of the new road.

"The West Galway Gaeltacht would certainly be of economic and social benefit," says Micheál Ó hEanaigh, Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

“The sooner you finish your work and business, the better. We are now firmly rooted in the world and doing business in countries around the world. ”

The Authority's submission stated that many Gaeltacht companies are dependent on exports and have been hampered by the large delays in traffic in Galway. Medical and technological goods and enterprises such as Marine Park are mentioned in west Connemara.

The efforts being made to boost tourism in the Galway Gaeltacht and the importance of ease of travel to Connemara and to the Aran Islands were also highlighted.

"It must be remembered that much of the western Gaeltacht is very isolated," says Micheál Ó hEanaigh. "The congestion in Galway city will slow you down to Spiddal itself but if you go another thirty miles west to Connemara – your situation is worse."

It is thought that the Green Party will not announce a restriction on the new road in Galway city in the announcements made under a government arrangement. Neither Fine Gael nor Fianna Fáil could accept that. The concern of Deputy Ó Cuív, and others in Fianna Fáil, is that the plan will be passed due to the addition of more "footbridges" and making it impossible to oppose.

Twenty-one years ago policies relating to the planning of the orbital road around Galway city were introduced. Engineering consultants were employed by Galway County Council in November 1999.

On December 1, 2006, an application for development consent for the orbital road was submitted to An Bord Pleanála. An Environmental Report and a Compulsory Purchase of Land (CPO) application accompanied the application for development consent.

On November 28th In 2008, An Bord Pleanála granted development consent for part of the ring road, the length of the eastern edge of the city.

In 2009, a third party took the case to the courts and An Bord Pleanála's judgment was reviewed in the High Court. The High Court upheld An Bord Pleanála's decision, but the High Court's decision was then appealed to the Supreme Court.

In April 2013, the Supreme Court issued its judgment – the decision of An Bord Pleanála was overturned. This case was heard after the Supreme Court had been advised by the European Court of Justice.

In the same year, 2013, Galway County Council abolished this attempt to develop the Galway Ring Road following the Supreme Court decision. Another effort was started towards the end of 2013 to tackle the issue of the road with a view to providing traffic relief in the city and helping other areas of the county, in particular, Connemara.

In 2014 Galway County Council appointed engineering consultants to prepare a plan again. This has been under discussion for a number of years. A new name on the road was baptized this time – Circular Road / Ring Road Galway City – and some changes have been made to the course.

The application for development consent for this road was submitted to An Bord Pleanála in October 2018. If successful in obtaining development consent it is estimated that the development of the road would cost € 600 million.

This road project is part of the National Development Plan 2018-2027.

However, the world has changed and the Government will change if the current talks continue.

Rainbow will be in the rainbow but the road itself may not have a green light when the Public Hearing begins again in the autumn, regardless of the outcome of that discussion.

More Articles Like This

Nowhere left for Irish and the Gaeltacht in the Houses of the Oireachtas

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
It is not the intention to discuss Irish or Gaeltacht affairs in the Dáil until a new Government is established ...
Read more

NASA astronauts have arrived at the launch site of the story-making mission

Editor's Pick Brian Adam - 0
On May 20, two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken is Doug Hurley, arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida before the long-awaited test flight...
Read more

'It can have a positive impact on the organization' s approach and way of working '- Glór na nGael

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
A survey carried out by Nuacht.ie on the leading Irish language organizations describes how the crown virus crisis is affecting their work. Lorcán Mac...
Read more

Serie A, Spadafora's proposal: "Goal in the clear as in Germany"

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Looking forward to find out if and when Serie A returns, the Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has launched a proposal to Sky, which in...
Read more

Let's transcend as consumers and put SMEs first

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
As consumers we break paradigms and realize that many products have them closer than we imagine. By Diego Benitez, director of Empodérate Currently, there are many...
Read more

Integrated team will lead you to success in teleworking

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Premio Experiences specializes in offering companies diverse and innovative face-to-face and virtual platforms to unite work teams and provide adequate support through the use...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Ó Cúiv fears that a new coalition would stop the new Galway road

Next autumn the Public Hearing on the new road around Galway city is set to begin again ...
Read more
Ai News

Bionic eye project realized: capable of seeing in the dark and at greater distances

Brian Adam - 0
It might sound like science fiction, but a group of scientists claims to have created a project bionic eye that could overcome the sensitivity...
Read more
Latest news

Nowhere left for Irish and the Gaeltacht in the Houses of the Oireachtas

Brian Adam - 0
It is not the intention to discuss Irish or Gaeltacht affairs in the Dáil until a new Government is established ...
Read more
Editor's Pick

NASA astronauts have arrived at the launch site of the story-making mission

Brian Adam - 0
On May 20, two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken is Doug Hurley, arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida before the long-awaited test flight...
Read more
Top Stories

Maybe our sun came into being under the influence of a small galaxy, research

Brian Adam - 0
Spain: Experts believe that our sun may have formed after a small galaxy passed through our main galaxy, the Milky Way. According to astronomers, a...
Read more
Top Stories

A brave girl who cycled 1200 km in lockdown and brought her father home

Brian Adam - 0
Patna: In India, a 15-year-old girl set a unique example of service to her father by bringing her father home from a distance of...
Read more
Latest news

'It can have a positive impact on the organization' s approach and way of working '- Glór na nGael

Brian Adam - 0
A survey carried out by Nuacht.ie on the leading Irish language organizations describes how the crown virus crisis is affecting their work. Lorcán Mac...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY