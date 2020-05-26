Ó Cúiv fears that a new coalition would stop the new Galway road

Next autumn the Public Hearing on the new road around Galway city is set to begin again

Over € 30 million has been spent on the studies and planning applications relating to the Galway city ring road, or the so-called 'M6 Extension'.

But after many months of revisiting this application again, this request may not go down the road – or forever.

This speculation is increasing due to the Green Party being on the Government portal. Former Gaeltacht Minister and TD for Galway West, Éamon Ó Cuív, believes that doubts about the new road are now justified.

"Look at the Green's policy on roads and transport and travel services," says TD TD Éamon Ó Cuív. "Two thirds of the money for travel services would be spent on the public transport system, 20% would be spent on walking and cycling trails and 13% would be left for road development."

Former Gaeltacht Minister Éamon Ó Cuív believes this leaves the new road in Galway on the precipice.

He said the concern that the Galway city road would be stopped is one of the reasons he is lobbying for the Government affinity between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

The current Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Senator Seán Kyne, is not convinced that this is the case but believes that the development of the new road in Galway city must be resisted. He wants it in Conamara, he says.

Údarás na Gaeltachta made a submission in support of the development of the new road.

"The West Galway Gaeltacht would certainly be of economic and social benefit," says Micheál Ó hEanaigh, Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

“The sooner you finish your work and business, the better. We are now firmly rooted in the world and doing business in countries around the world. ”

The Authority's submission stated that many Gaeltacht companies are dependent on exports and have been hampered by the large delays in traffic in Galway. Medical and technological goods and enterprises such as Marine Park are mentioned in west Connemara.

The efforts being made to boost tourism in the Galway Gaeltacht and the importance of ease of travel to Connemara and to the Aran Islands were also highlighted.

"It must be remembered that much of the western Gaeltacht is very isolated," says Micheál Ó hEanaigh. "The congestion in Galway city will slow you down to Spiddal itself but if you go another thirty miles west to Connemara – your situation is worse."

It is thought that the Green Party will not announce a restriction on the new road in Galway city in the announcements made under a government arrangement. Neither Fine Gael nor Fianna Fáil could accept that. The concern of Deputy Ó Cuív, and others in Fianna Fáil, is that the plan will be passed due to the addition of more "footbridges" and making it impossible to oppose.

Twenty-one years ago policies relating to the planning of the orbital road around Galway city were introduced. Engineering consultants were employed by Galway County Council in November 1999.

On December 1, 2006, an application for development consent for the orbital road was submitted to An Bord Pleanála. An Environmental Report and a Compulsory Purchase of Land (CPO) application accompanied the application for development consent.

On November 28th In 2008, An Bord Pleanála granted development consent for part of the ring road, the length of the eastern edge of the city.

In 2009, a third party took the case to the courts and An Bord Pleanála's judgment was reviewed in the High Court. The High Court upheld An Bord Pleanála's decision, but the High Court's decision was then appealed to the Supreme Court.

In April 2013, the Supreme Court issued its judgment – the decision of An Bord Pleanála was overturned. This case was heard after the Supreme Court had been advised by the European Court of Justice.

In the same year, 2013, Galway County Council abolished this attempt to develop the Galway Ring Road following the Supreme Court decision. Another effort was started towards the end of 2013 to tackle the issue of the road with a view to providing traffic relief in the city and helping other areas of the county, in particular, Connemara.

In 2014 Galway County Council appointed engineering consultants to prepare a plan again. This has been under discussion for a number of years. A new name on the road was baptized this time – Circular Road / Ring Road Galway City – and some changes have been made to the course.

The application for development consent for this road was submitted to An Bord Pleanála in October 2018. If successful in obtaining development consent it is estimated that the development of the road would cost € 600 million.

This road project is part of the National Development Plan 2018-2027.

However, the world has changed and the Government will change if the current talks continue.

Rainbow will be in the rainbow but the road itself may not have a green light when the Public Hearing begins again in the autumn, regardless of the outcome of that discussion.