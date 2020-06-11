NVIDIA RTX 3080 may have the most expensive heatsink in history

After the first alleged photos of a few days ago, we return to talk about the wait NVIDIA RTX 3080. More precisely, it is discussing a leak related to the heatsink.

In particular, according to what is reported by PC Gamer and KitGuru (original source Igor’s Lab), this component should cost as much as $ 150 alone. If this were true, the price of the NVIDIA RTX 3080 could “rise” and would probably be the stock heatsink mounted on a more expensive video reference card in history.

In any case, NVIDIA RTX 3080 should have 10GB of GDDR6X VRAM on a 320-bit bus. The TDP appears to be 320W. As for the RTX 3080 Ti, the TDP should be similar, but there may be 11GB of VRAM on a 352-bit bus. The RTX 3090 should have a TDP of 350W and 24GB of VRAM on a 384-bit bus. The three cards could use an Ampere GA102 GPU.

We remind you that the information reported in this news is the result of rumour and leak. For this reason, we invite you to take them with due caution, pending the official announcement. At the moment we have no precise information regarding the date of the possible presentation event, so we just have to wait for further details.

In the meantime, according to what reported by Videocardz and Wccftech, it also emerged online an alleged photo of the sink (the one you can see at the bottom of the news), which shows its conformation better.