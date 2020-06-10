Tech NewsAppsComputingElectronics
Updated:

Nvidia prepares to bring GeForce NOW to Android TV

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Charming and handsome dove, ready for modeling

After many years of hard work, the pigeon breeding company has succeeded in producing pigeons whose wings and arms...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

eFootball PES 2020: Review of the free Euro 2020 DLC

The European Football Championships are played on Pro Evolution Soccer: let's analyze together all the details of the new...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Sony: the new Full HD LED 4K HDR XH90 TVs in June

A few weeks after the publication of the European prices of Sony's XH90 TVs, the Japanese giant has announced...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

Ys Memories of Celceta for PS4 Review: the JRPG released on PS Vita is back

Adol in search of his memories in the glorious chapter for PS Vita, returned to the current PlayStation console....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Nvidia prepares to bring GeForce NOW to Android TV

Nvidia long ago put it on the table his own proposal within the field of streaming video games: GeForce NOW, which first went through computers and Nvidia Shield to then make the jump to Android devices. And it did it with some advantages over Stadia, such as its compatibility with most Android terminals, its free access option, support for games from other platforms and the activation of a rendering that improves the display of the game.

Now, according to Android Headlines, Nvidia coming soon to teams with Android TV. At the moment, it is only available in the UHD3 set-top box that LG U + has launched in South Korea, but everything indicates that we will soon be able to enjoy it globally on those devices that have the Google operating system for televisions.

Official support for Android TV in development

Geforce Now 02

LG U +, Nvidia’s partner in everything related to GeForce NOW, has launched in South Korea a new set-top box (or Smart TV Box) called UHD-3 and the American company has provided access to the GeForce NOW app for this device, which runs under Android TV. In theory, this would not have any benefit outside the Asian country (which is where the UHD3 is sold), but in practice, it means that users from the rest of the world could also enjoy GeForce NOW on Android TV devices.

In statements to Android Headlines, NVIDIA has ensured that, once the application is available on the UHD3, it could also be accessible from other Android TV devices. However, even when the app is available, it won’t be considered an official release because, according to Nvidia, support is still under development. In other words, some Android TV users may be able to access the GeForce NOW app, but it will be early access and, therefore, the experience may not be entirely complete.

It is possible that some Android TV users may access the GeForce NOW app shortly, but it will be early access and, therefore, the experience may not be completely complete

Remember that the minimum requirements for this access is that the device in question (television or set-top box) has OpenGL ES 3.2, at least 2 GB of RAM and Android TV 5.0 or higher. By complying with them, it should be possible to access GeForce NOW, but Nvidia cautions that depending on the device you may experience malfunctions.

From EuroXliveAndroid we have contacted Nvidia Spain to confirm when will that official launch be GeForce NOW for Android TV, but they have not confirmed anything about it. We will update the information when we have more details.

Track | Android Headlines

More Articles Like This

How to create custom lists on Twitter for Android

How to? Brian Adam -
The lists have been on Twitter since time immemorial, but this is when they are receiving a little facelift to liven up the wait...
Read more

At last! YouTube Music adds the "Explore" tab to its web platform

Apps Brian Adam -
Google has taken the direct one and has decided to make its YouTube Music app its main reference sooner rather than later since Play Music...
Read more

The Huawei P40 Pro + arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Android Brian Adam -
At the end of March, as is usual in the Chinese company, Huawei renewed its P family with three new models: the Huawei P40,...
Read more

Emulates: the electric motorcycle with McFly technology that allows you to travel through time

Car Tech Brian Adam -
As is happening in the electric car sector, motorcycles are living their own revolution in the heat of this new technology which is...
Read more

WhatsApp remedies the leak of phone numbers in Google

Apps Brian Adam -
Yesterday we told you that, for the umpteenth time, WhatsApp still did not take measures to prevent the invitation links to its application, which...
Read more

Microsoft releases handwriting mode in latest update to SwiftKey for iOS

Apps Brian Adam -
Talking about keyboards in iOS is now possible. Apple made up its mind and opted to open up its system so that developers could...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Nvidia prepares to bring GeForce NOW to Android TV

Nvidia long ago put it on the table his own proposal within the field of streaming video games: GeForce...
Read more
How to?

How to create custom lists on Twitter for Android

Brian Adam -
The lists have been on Twitter since time immemorial, but this is when they are receiving a little facelift to liven up the wait...
Read more
Apps

At last! YouTube Music adds the "Explore" tab to its web platform

Brian Adam -
Google has taken the direct one and has decided to make its YouTube Music app its main reference sooner rather than later since Play Music...
Read more
Latest news

It is recommended to wear masks in some places

Brian Adam -
Director of the National Reference Service for Viruses, Dr Cillian De Gascún, said that people should wear masks in places where they cannot stand...
Read more
Android

The Huawei P40 Pro + arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Brian Adam -
At the end of March, as is usual in the Chinese company, Huawei renewed its P family with three new models: the Huawei P40,...
Read more
Latest news

Paul McCartney against Government and Assomusica for concert vouchers: "scandalous"

Brian Adam -
Hard Paul McCartney attack on the Italian and Assomusica government for the decision to refund concert tickets canceled due to Coronavirus in the form...
Read more
Car Tech

Emulates: the electric motorcycle with McFly technology that allows you to travel through time

Brian Adam -
As is happening in the electric car sector, motorcycles are living their own revolution in the heat of this new technology which is...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: