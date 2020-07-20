NVIDIA: New Details on Ampere GPUs and DLSS 3.0

The next-gen season is also approaching for PC gamers with the new graphics cards expected to arrive next September. Meanwhile, new rumours emerge on the Ampere GPUs and on the next ones NVIDIA RTX 3000 that could bring the DLSS 3.0.

The YouTube channel “Moore’s Law is Dead” has indeed shared an interesting video in which the possible characteristics of the NVIDIA Ampere GPU are analyzed, with a special focus on DLSS 3.0. According to Tom (and his sources) the next AI-based rendering algorithm “will work with any game with TAA“although a basic Game Ready Driver will be required. Developers will therefore necessarily have to do”some specific programming for each game” although the new software should allow for greater accessibility and much less work than the current one.

In terms of performance, DLSS 3.0 looks like a decisive step forward. Always according to Tom in fact “the results vary greatly from game to game but the overall quality is superior to the past“. Interesting to note how, according to sources, in some evidence”NVIDIA will activate DLSS 3.0 by default, probably forcing the settings of some games and pushing the benchmark sites to use it against RDNA 2“.

We just have to wait for the next few months to find out more. Meanwhile, on our pages, you can find a special on the use of DLSS 2.0 in Death Stranding and in Control.