NVIDIA, here’s the Instagram-style filter: how to use it and in-game examples

By Brian Adam
0
0

NVIDIA, here's the Instagram-style filter: how to use it and in-game examples

In 2018, NVIDIA had announced an Instagram-style filter to personalize your gaming experience. The functionality had also been made available in Beta. However, since then this possibility has not been talked about until today.

In fact, according to what reported by Engadget, through the GeForce Experience program it is now possible to enable the renewed version of the NVIDIA Freestyle filter. In particular, the latter came at the driver level. If you are interested, we advise you to download both the latest version of GeForce Experience and the Game Ready drivers, in order to make everything work properly.

What games are supported

The company has worked over the past few years to make this feature perfectly compatible, at least according to what the company said, with a long list of titles. You can find the list directly on the official NVIDIA website. Out of curiosity, we wanted to try this feature with Dead by Daylight and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, in order to give you precise indications on how to use NVIDIA Freestyle and provide you with in-game examples.

How to use NVIDIA Freestyle, the Instagram style filter

First of all, you should know that NVIDIA Freestyle is mainly used to fix colours and contrast, reduce blue light (useful aspect in night sessions) and activate HDR. In any case, in fact, you can use this feature as a sort of Instagram filter, completely changing the gaming experience. In fact, we are talking about a real-time post-processing tool.

In any case, to use the filter, you must follow the procedure below.

  1. Open GeForce Experience and click on gear icon, present at the top right;
  2. Check the box “Skill the experimental features“, which is located at the top left;
  3. Click on the “SETTINGS“, present in the card”PLAY OVERLAP“, and click”Game mode / Photo mode“;
  4. Enable the slider “Capture / Enhance“;
  5. Start a compatible game and press the combination Alt + F3;
  6. A window will appear on the left that will allow you to set three presets;
  7. Click on one of the slots and select “Add filter“;
  8. Select one of the filters available from the drop-down menu (eg “Old photographic film”) and take a look at the result in real-time. By pressing on the name of the filter, you can also set the advanced options. Every slot may contain multiple filters, which can be combined with each other. Now you can close the window via the “X” in the top left corner and play like this.

NVIDIA Freestyle is a feature that lets you use it for creative uses of various types. Just to give you two examples, what you can see in the image on the cover is Rainbow Six Siege with “Tilt-shift” and “Old photographic film” filters activated. Below, however, you can see Dead by Daylight with “Night mode” filter set to 65% intensity. In the first case it almost seems to see an old war movie, while in the second the atmosphere becomes decidedly darker than usual. In short, now that you know how to use this tool, indulge yourself.

