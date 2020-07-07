Tech NewsComputing
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3070: more details leaked on the net

By Brian Adam
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3070: more details leaked on the net

The alleged detailed technical specifications of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards new generation, with Ampere Gaming GPU. To publish them, once again, the popular leaker kopite7kimi, which previously had proven reliable with the Ampere A100.

In the latest tweet, Kopite claims that the GPU GA104 will be present on the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 3070, while the GA102 will be integrated into the higher-end offers, with the GA104 which will, however, be characterized by an optimized design for the GPUs in the 500-dollar segment.

There NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, based on the Ampere GA104-400 GPU, should include 3072 Core, 8 gigabytes of GDDR6X memory with a 256-bit bus for a 512 Gb / s bandwidth. There GeForce RTX 3070 instead it will be based on the Ampere GA104-300 GPU and will include 2944 cores, 8 gigabytes of GDDR6 memory with a 256-bit bus and a 512 Gb / s bandwidth.

In terms of prices, the Ti could be in the 500 dollar range, while the standard model should be cheaper than 100 dollars.

In terms of performance, the RTX 3070 Ti could offer faster performance than the RTX 2080 Super, but clearly, as always, we are in the field of rumours.

These rumours are in addition to those previously leaked on the NVIDIA RTX 3080 and 3070.

