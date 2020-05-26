Chief Executive of the Irish Nursing Homes Association Tadhg Daly says the country's Nursing Homes were left isolated at the start of the Covid 19 crisis in Ireland.

Tadhg Daly was speaking before a Special Oireachtas Committee this morning and said that the main State organizations of Nursing Homes and the residents of those Nursing Homes had been left isolated in the early days of the Covid 19 crisis in Ireland.

The NHI and HIQA are speaking before the committee this evening about their role in the management of coronary virus in the nursing home sector.

Tadhg Daly said this morning that there was a right to a national plan and that there was too much emphasis on hospitals.

Daly said the expected increase in the number of Covid 19 cases in the hospitals was in the Nursing Homes. He said there was no plan for them.