The latest figures from the Health Service Executive show that the number of patients in hospitals with Covid-19 disease has fallen again.

115 people were in hospitals across the country last night because of the disease compared with 122 last night. 34 are in the intensive care unit.

Research carried out by the Department of Health suggests that 62% of adults believe that the worst of the crown virus crisis is over.

However, the Department says that in order to prevent the spread of the virus, people still need to adhere to the public health guidelines.

There have been 1,683 deaths by Covid-19 in this country and 25,210 people have contracted coronavirus.