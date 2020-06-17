The number of patients in hospital intensive care units who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 disease has fallen again, according to new figures from the Health Service Executive. It's all about people.

There are also eleven other people with symptoms of the disease in intensive care units.

The Executive says that there are 103 vacant beds in these units nationwide.

In total, there were 62 patients with Covid-19 in the country's hospitals last night compared with 71 last night.

Professor Mary Horgan, an infectious disease expert at Cork University Hospital, said people in different parts of the country would prefer to follow the same guidelines on Covid-19.

Commenting on what the Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy Rae, who called for easing social restrictions in that county sooner than in the rest of the country, said that there was no new outbreak of the disease for 28 days.

However, Professor Horgan suggested that it would be too complicated to apply various restrictions from county to county.