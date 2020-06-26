Latest news
NPHET worries about rising incidence of coronary virus associated with travel and young people

By Brian Adam
Three others with Covid-19 have died and 11 new cases of the disease have been confirmed

The Department of Health has announced the death of three others who had Covid-19 and 11 new cases of the disease have been confirmed.

At least 2,278 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,730 people south of the border and 548 north of it.

There are 30,293 cases of Covid-19 disease diagnosed to date in Ireland, 25,414 cases south of the border and 4,879 cases north of it.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 1,093 of the 1,730 people dying from the disease so far in the south, or 63%, were involved in a care center. 970 of these cases, or 56%, involved nursing homes.

25 people with Covid-19 were being treated this morning by hospitals and 12 of those were in intensive care units.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, said that an analysis by the World Health Organization shows that the number of Covid-19 cases in seven-day Ireland was among the lowest in Europe and that this was thanks for the efforts made by all.

But Dr Holohan said there was always a need to be vigilant about travel.

"However, it must be remembered that there are new outbreaks of the disease in different countries that have eased the restrictions. This reminds us that two things are really important – adhering to the public health guidelines when we are releasing restrictions here in Ireland and avoiding any unnecessary travel. ”

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET epidemic projections group, said the number of patients being placed in intensive care units, the number of cases each day and the number of people dying is falling.

On average there are fewer than ten new cases a day and only 0.4% of people tested have a positive result.

However, Professor Nolan said that there were two current concerns: the number of young people presenting with the disease and the rising number of travel related cases.

“The spread of the virus among the population is still very low in this country.

"However, it is a matter of recent concern that the number of cases involving travel and young people is increasing. It is very important that we all continue to wash our hands properly, that we continue to socialize and that we do not cough or sneeze at others. ”

Nolan said about half of the new cases now involve people under 40 years of age.

The reproductive rate of the disease is between 0.5-0.7.

13 new cases involving travel from other countries in the past week but no such case in recent times. The new cases involved people coming from America, England, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said he is "extremely concerned" about any increase in travel related cases.

He also said he is concerned that the public health advice is not affecting young people. He said he had seen groups of young people meeting outside "as if nothing was going on".

