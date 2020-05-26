Nowhere left for Irish and the Gaeltacht in the Houses of the Oireachtas

It is not the intention to discuss Irish or Gaeltacht affairs in the Dáil until a new Government is established

Irish speakers often claim that the question of Irish is not central to Dáil Éireann, but there seems to be nowhere to discuss it in the Houses of the Oireachtas at present.

Any specific speech on Irish and Gaeltacht matters has been expelled from Dáil Éireann because the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Seán Kyne, is not allowed to speak in the Dáil because he lost his seat in this year's election.

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan, who transferred the responsibility of the Gaeltacht to Kyne, says she does not have that responsibility.

To find a solution to this problem, it was recommended that the impact of Covid-19 on the Gaeltacht and the Irish language situation be discussed at the newly established Committee to discuss pandemic treatment.

However, a spokesman for that Committee told Report.ie that no guarantees could be given that this would happen soon.

Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil TDs are calling for a debate on the Gaeltacht and Irish language in the Dáil.

For the past fortnight the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan has been in the Dáil twice to answer questions on 'culture' and 'heritage' matters, but the Dáil Business Committee has confirmed that there will be no similar debate on the Gaeltacht situation.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin's Irish spokesman, said it was a "step down" for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht that the case of the Gaeltacht and the Irish language will not be discussed in the Dáil.

"The main thing is that Minister Madigan has responsibility for the Irish language, Seán Kyne is a Junior Minister. Minister Madigan discussed the issue of heritage a week ago in the Dáil and answered questions about culture a fortnight ago and the Gaeltacht and the Irish language should be discussed in the Dáil as well, ”he said.

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív said last week that he was "surprised" that Minister Madigan, who has "primary responsibility" for heritage matters, was not able to answer questions about the language, "some it is very much ”of heritage.

In response to this, Minister Madigan said that the Minister of State, Senator Seán Kyne, hoped that he would be able to discuss the Gaeltacht case before the Covid-19 committee this week. Minister Madigan finally answered a question that Ó Cuív had about the Gaeltacht housewife's case.

However, a spokesman for the Business Committee, which sets out the Dáil agenda, told Report.ie that questions about the Gaeltacht cannot be discussed in the Dáil because the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht is not allowed to go before the Dáil when there is no government.

There is "no impediment" for a Minister of State going before a committee, he said.

Conradh na Gaeilge has requested the special committee Covid-19 to discuss the Gaeltacht situation as a matter of "urgency".

Conradh na Gaeilge says that "Issues regarding Gaeltacht and Irish language issues have arisen as a result of the health crisis" and the need to give Irish and the Gaeltacht a "level playing field" when the matter is not being discussed in the Dáil.

Among the topics that Conradh na Gaeilge wants to discuss at the Covid-19 Committee are:the threat to the viability of the Gaeltacht ',' the future of summer colleges and the need for a compensation fund ',' protection and job creation in the Gaeltacht ',' the impact of the virus on the language 'and' the lack of information provided by the government about the coronavirus in Irish '.

A statement from a Covid-19 committee spokeswoman for Report.ie confirmed that they had received a request to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the Gaeltacht.

"We have been asked to consider the impact Covid-19 will have on the Gaeltacht and that is an aspect that will emerge as we develop our agenda.

"In fact, we are only in its infancy and we have a lot of work to do, but we have some serious issues to discuss, for example the nursing homes and that will take precedence.

"I accept that this is an important issue, especially tourism and summer colleges," said a Covid-19 committee spokesman.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh said there was no certainty that the Gaeltacht be discussed by the Covid-19 committee because of their "time constraints".

Conradh na Gaeilge's Secretary General Julian de Spain said this gap was "another indication" of the need to appoint a senior minister for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language in the next government.