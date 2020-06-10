Tech GiantsAmazonTech News
Updated:

Now you can create your own Alexa skills: here’s how

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Charming and handsome dove, ready for modeling

After many years of hard work, the pigeon breeding company has succeeded in producing pigeons whose wings and arms...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

eFootball PES 2020: Review of the free Euro 2020 DLC

The European Football Championships are played on Pro Evolution Soccer: let's analyze together all the details of the new...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Sony: the new Full HD LED 4K HDR XH90 TVs in June

A few weeks after the publication of the European prices of Sony's XH90 TVs, the Japanese giant has announced...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

Ys Memories of Celceta for PS4 Review: the JRPG released on PS Vita is back

Adol in search of his memories in the glorious chapter for PS Vita, returned to the current PlayStation console....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Now you can create your own Alexa skills: here's how

Interesting news announced today by Amazon. The colossus of Jeff Bezos today has presented Alexa Skill Blueprint, a new way to create your own Alexa skills and answers through some models that will make the personal assistant’s experience even more complete and unique.

How to create custom Alexa skills

Creating customized Alexa Skills is very simple, just follow the following steps:

  • Select the desired template by visiting the Alexa Skill Blueprint website. You can choose from 12 Skill Blueprints divided into four categories, such as Fun and Games, At Home, Communities and Organizations, Learning and Knowledge.
  • Unleash your creativity. Each model is supplied with precompiled content, which can be used directly or customized to your liking.
  • With just one click, your Skill will be available on all devices that support Alexa and associated with your Amazon account.

Amazon points out that there is no limit to the number of Skills that can be created. The process, however, as we have seen, is very simple.

Alexa Skill Blueprint is a completely new way of educating Alexa through personalized Skills just for us and our family,” Said Steve Rabuchin, Vice President, Amazon Alexa. “It is not necessary to have programming or Skill experience to get started. My family created our Skill dedicated to sarcastic arrows in a few minutes, and it was really fun to interact with Alexa in a totally new and personalized way“.

More Articles Like This

Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forces Review: PS4 gaming headphones under 40 euros

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forces are headphones for PlayStation 4 designed for those who do not have a high budget. The market for console gaming...
Read more

From Xiaomi Redmi 8 to Xiaomi Redmi 9: everything that has changed

Android Brian Adam -
Xiaomi used to renew its mid and low line terminals before they are one year old, and with the new Redmi 9, it has...
Read more

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch of the My Band 5...
Read more

Disintegration, analysis (without multiplayer)

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
The mix of strategy and first person shooter comes with more shadows than lights in your campaign. Disintegration was announced strongly. Having behind him Marcus...
Read more

Files UWP: free, open source, downloadable from the Microsoft Store and an alternative to File Explorer

Microsoft Brian Adam -
File Explorer in Windows is one of the basic tools of the Microsoft operating system. Essential on a day-to-day basis, it is at the...
Read more

Razer launches the Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for Android

Android Brian Adam -
Razer announces the availability of the Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for Android, the new mobile accessory that took home two "Best of CES" in...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Now you can create your own Alexa skills: here’s how

Interesting news announced today by Amazon. The colossus of Jeff Bezos today has presented Alexa Skill Blueprint, a new...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forces Review: PS4 gaming headphones under 40 euros

Brian Adam -
Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forces are headphones for PlayStation 4 designed for those who do not have a high budget. The market for console gaming...
Read more
Latest news

€ 75m to be made available to childminders

Brian Adam -
The Government has announced that € 75 million is to be made available to ensure that childcare centers do not have to charge higher...
Read more
Android

From Xiaomi Redmi 8 to Xiaomi Redmi 9: everything that has changed

Brian Adam -
Xiaomi used to renew its mid and low line terminals before they are one year old, and with the new Redmi 9, it has...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Brian Adam -
Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch of the My Band 5...
Read more
Game Reviews

Disintegration, analysis (without multiplayer)

Brian Adam -
The mix of strategy and first person shooter comes with more shadows than lights in your campaign. Disintegration was announced strongly. Having behind him Marcus...
Read more
Microsoft

Files UWP: free, open source, downloadable from the Microsoft Store and an alternative to File Explorer

Brian Adam -
File Explorer in Windows is one of the basic tools of the Microsoft operating system. Essential on a day-to-day basis, it is at the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: