Now you can create your own Alexa skills: here’s how

Interesting news announced today by Amazon. The colossus of Jeff Bezos today has presented Alexa Skill Blueprint, a new way to create your own Alexa skills and answers through some models that will make the personal assistant’s experience even more complete and unique.

How to create custom Alexa skills

Creating customized Alexa Skills is very simple, just follow the following steps:

Select the desired template by visiting the Alexa Skill Blueprint website. You can choose from 12 Skill Blueprints divided into four categories, such as Fun and Games, At Home, Communities and Organizations, Learning and Knowledge.

Unleash your creativity. Each model is supplied with precompiled content, which can be used directly or customized to your liking.

With just one click, your Skill will be available on all devices that support Alexa and associated with your Amazon account.

Amazon points out that there is no limit to the number of Skills that can be created. The process, however, as we have seen, is very simple.

“Alexa Skill Blueprint is a completely new way of educating Alexa through personalized Skills just for us and our family,” Said Steve Rabuchin, Vice President, Amazon Alexa. “It is not necessary to have programming or Skill experience to get started. My family created our Skill dedicated to sarcastic arrows in a few minutes, and it was really fun to interact with Alexa in a totally new and personalized way“.