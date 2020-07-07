Tech GiantsGoogleTech NewsHow to?Social Networks
Updated:

Now yes: how to transfer your entire Google library to YouTube Music

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

About the Spanish drug that, they say, has an antiviral activity 2,800 times greater than remdesivir": what we know...

The Spanish pharmacist PharmaMar today presented the results of some studies in vitro on the efficacy of plitidepsin against...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Although it may seem an anachronism, Millions of users still trust their personal music libraries, achieved from the digitization of their own CDs, those that we bought in the 90s. So with the arrival of this tool, we can finally migrate all those songs from Play Music to the current and definitive YouTube Music.

A couple of months ago we told you that the handover tool for that library had been released. What’s more, we describe step by step how to do it based on what Google had published on its blog, but it has not been until recent days that it is finally available to Spanish users. If you have thousands of songs stored in the Mountain View cloud, the time has come for you to start the process.

Quick, easy and in the background

This transfer of all the information from our personal Play Music account is done through the YouTube Music application, either on the smartphone or on a computer. All you have to do is tap on the avatar of your user account in Google, top right, and open the options menu. There we go to “Settings”.

Transfer music from Google to YouTube Music.

You will see at the bottom a function, which is the one that has just been activated and is now available to all users in our country, which is “Transfer from Google Play Music”. Touching there we will enter a new screen that asks us to select everything that we want to transfer: from the history of reproductions to the playlists that we have created or selected and, of course, songs and albums.

When you click on transfer, the app will notify you that it starts working. Too, It will alert you that this operation will take some time and that we have to wait since the whole process is done by YouTube Music in the background, in the cloud, so we can dedicate ourselves to doing anything else with our mobile. In our case, and for a fairly high number of songs, over 50,000, the app took just under an hour.

To know that everything has been transferred without problems, just you have to go back to the YouTube Music app and check in the same menu through which you have migrated if a screen like the one you have above (on the right) that indicates “Transfer completed” appears. If so, you can already forget about Play Music.

More Articles Like This

The Samsung Galaxy A31 already in Spain, these are its official price and availability

Android Brian Adam -
One of Samsung's most anticipated mid-range mobiles has just officially landed in Spain: the Samsung Galaxy A31 can already be purchased in the first...
Read more

AniWeather is a new minimalist weather application, with good design and free

Apps Brian Adam -
There are many applications to see the weather on Android, although there is always room for one more. Especially if it is free, simple...
Read more

Huawei P40 Pro Plus cameras to the test: do we have a new King?

Mobile Brian Adam -
We tested the cameras of the new Huawei P40 Pro Plus, top range device that aims to take the best photos of the current...
Read more

6 "exolunes" may have been found around distant worlds

Space tech Brian Adam -
Although the human being has managed to find more than 4,000 planets other than our Solar System, there is something that is still eluding...
Read more

KFA2 RTX 2070 Super WTF Review: a good custom Turing

Computing Brian Adam -
Galax GPUs officially land in Italy. Looking forward to the next RTX 3000, let's take a look at this RTX 2070 Super. Why review an...
Read more

Facebook will warn of the age of a publication before sharing it, why?

Facebook Brian Adam -
Facebook is aware that it suffers from a serious problem that has to do with the spread of all kinds of hoaxes, false news...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY