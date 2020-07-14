NOW TV arrives on Sony Bravia TVs: here are the supported models

Important news from the Now TV front. From today, 13 July 2020, the application of Sky’s on demand service it is also available on Sony Bravia smart TVs, based on the Android O (Android 8.x) and Android P (Android 9.x) operating system.

Altogether, 53 models are supported, from the 2016-2020 range. However, the application will also be present on all the latest models, while it will not be compatible with those prior to 2016 and on part of the 2016 range.

Below is the complete list:

2020 series : A8 / A9 / XH80 / XH81 / XH85 / XH90 / XH92 / XH95 / ZH8

: A8 / A9 / XH80 / XH81 / XH85 / XH90 / XH92 / XH95 / ZH8 2019 series: AG8 / AG9 / XG80 / XG83 / XG85 / XG90 / XG95 / ZG9

AG8 / AG9 / XG80 / XG83 / XG85 / XG90 / XG95 / ZG9 2018 series: AF8 / AF9 / XF75 / XF80 / XF83 / XF85 / XF90 / ZF9

AF8 / AF9 / XF75 / XF80 / XF83 / XF85 / XF90 / ZF9 2017 series: A1 / XE80 / XE85 / XE90 / XE93 / XE94

A1 / XE80 / XE85 / XE90 / XE93 / XE94 2016 series: SD80 / XD70 / XD75 / XD80 / XD83 / ZD9

The Now TV application will be automatically installed on the TV. Simply enter the menu, move to the “App” panel, select the “Now TV” icon and press the ok button on the remote control.

NOW TV has also recently updated the price list with a wide range of news for sports fans and a re-modulation of the packages.