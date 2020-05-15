Now it is very easy to ride an air-filled motorcycle

Tokyo: Many designs of e-bikes or electric motorcycles are being worked on all over the world and the interesting news of air-filled bikes in this regard has come from Tokyo.

This lightweight motorcycle is powered by air, which requires an air pump, but in the next step it will be fitted with the bike. It is called POIMO or Poemo which stands for 'Portable and Inflatable Mobility'.

It looks like a small, beautiful motorcycle that can be rolled up and placed in a backpack. That's the decent thing to do, and it should end there. Due to its beautiful and small design, it is very easy to carry around.

Although a video of the first prototype has surfaced, the commercial design will be further improved. Currently the air compressor is being provided separately which will be made a part of the bike later. Its exterior is made of strong plastic that expands to form a motorcycle and can withstand the weight of a rider due to its rigidity.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADD6IjQZe2Q (/ embed)

When running, your feet are on a steel plate and it is very easy to move. Although the details of its battery have not been released, it is believed that the battery is at the bottom of the bike. The other surprise is that the whole bike weighs only five and a half kilograms.

But critics say it's too slow and too easy to run for too long. Secondly, how long will it take to compress it again and put it in the bag? All these questions have not been answered yet. But the same company has said that it is a proof of concept, meaning that such a thing can be made.

In the next phase, the company will develop an inflatable sofa or chair that may be even more popular.