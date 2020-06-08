This year's festival of the great Irish culture, The Oireachtas, to be held in Galway in November, will not go ahead.

This is what caused the Covid-19 crisis, the organization said.

The Oireachtas said that the running of the festival would be too great a challenge given all the regulations in place, in relation to social segregation caused by the coronary virus.

This year's festival was to be part of the Galway 2020 celebrations

An extensive program of events was planned for this year's festival in Galway, as part of this city's celebration of Europe 2020 Capital of Culture.

The Oireachtas is set to re-run in Galway in 2023.

It will be in Killarney in 2021 and 2022.