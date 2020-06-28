Not only EarPods: Apple could remove the charger from the iPhone 12 package

While the absence of the EarPods from the iPhone 12 package seems practically certain, today there is an indiscretion destined to be discussed for a long time. Apparently, in fact, Apple would be going to also remove the charger from the box of the next generation of smartphones.

The source is reliable: in a research note signed by Barclays analysts, in fact, we read that the Cupertino giant could decide to remove the wall charger for smartphones, leaving only a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Such a move could lead to a number of environmental benefits, as it would avoid the incorrect disposal of millions of chargers, but could cause problems for many users who would be forced to purchase an extra accessory that on the Apple website it sells for $ 29 for the 18W variant.

In the same research note it is also observed that the mass production of the iPhone 12 should start with 4-6 weeks late compared to the classic timing. However, the announcement should however arrive in September, with the arrival on the market scheduled for October-November.

Different speech for the AirPods 3, so we will have to wait for 2021. As always, however, we invite you to take these noises with pliers.