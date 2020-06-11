Not all of the Great Wall of China was built to keep the invaders away

The Great Wall of China is one of the seven wonders of the modern world. 8.850 kilometers long, with an overall development of 21.196 kilometers (including all its ramifications), according to experts it was built to block invading armies. It’s true … but not all, says an Israeli archaeologist.

The northern segment of the Great Wall of China was built not to block invading armies, but rather to monitor the movements of civilians. When researchers first mapped the 740-kilometer Northern Line, their findings challenged previous assumptions.

“Before our research, most people thought that the purpose of the wall was to stop Genghis Khan’s army“, points out Gideon Shelach-Lavi of the University of Jerusalem. The Northern Line (also known as “Genghis Khan’s Wall”), in fact, is mainly found in Mongolia, winds through valleys, is relatively low and is close to paths.

For what purpose could it have been built? “Our conclusion is that it was more about monitoring or blocking the movements of people and livestock, perhaps taxing them“, emphasizes the researcher. The results of the study, which is still ongoing, have been published in the journal Antiquity, the Northern Line has been largely overlooked by contemporary scientists, but it may have had a different function from that hypothesized.