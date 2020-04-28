Norway already has an anti-coronavirus app that combines Bluetooth with GPS

- Advertisement -

While in Spain an application to control infections by a coronavirus, o Apple and Google continue their project, in Norway an official application is already being used.

With a very different model to the one planned in our country, it is a real success in terms of device installation.

In less than ten days, this application has been called Smittestopp -brake to infection- has been downloaded by 1,427,000 users, 25% of citizens of Norway. According to information from The country, is expected to reach at least 60% of the population.

When collecting data, the system is based on controlling Those who have been with each person for at least 15 minutes at a distance of two meters. A period of 14 days is counted and, if someone suffers from the coronavirus, the possible infected will be alerted. It is a service that closely resembles Spanish, although it has a significant difference.

Despite its great success, there was a lot of mistrust towards the same application, the use of the data and how long the information was to be kept. But the agency responsible for monitoring data protection in Norway has controlled the process, and the application has been voluntarily downloaded.

Use of GPS and numerous phishing attempts

This app uses Bluetooth, but also the geolocation data of the GPS. An aspect that has generated controversy and is being avoided in most countries. The alleged objective is that in this way, it is easier to store and monitor the possible infected.

The application It is available on both Android and iOS, and in case there is someone infected, people who have been exposed to the virus are notified by SMS. However, the SMS is also causing some controversy due to the massive shipments that are being made of false messages warning of infections and increasing phishing attempts.

It is planned that the application will be deleted at the end of 2020 and that all the data saved from mobiles and users will also be deleted. The information is collected anonymously, albeit centrally, which has sparked debate about how to strike the right balance between prevention and privacy.

In any case, in Spain and many other countries, we remain to wait for the official application to arrive. It remains to be seen if its use reaches similar figures to those of Norway.