Tech News5G NewsTech Giants
Updated:

Nokia has signed an agreement of 400 million Euros for the development of 5G

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

About the Spanish drug that, they say, has an antiviral activity 2,800 times greater than remdesivir": what we know...

The Spanish pharmacist PharmaMar today presented the results of some studies in vitro on the efficacy of plitidepsin against...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Nokia has signed an agreement of 400 million Euros for the development of 5G

Nokia is making incredible strides in developing 5G technologies. The spread of the fifth-generation mobile network is proving increasingly fundamental worldwide. This is why Nokia would finally reveal its cards by signing an agreement with Taiwan for 400 million Euros.

The activities of the Finnish company on Taiwanese territory will consist in the installation of 5G antennas and supply of equipment to the Asian provider Taiwan Mobile. First of all, 5G network infrastructures will be positioned and configured which will work together with the already existing 4G antennas. Only after an initial phase of testing and development will a single 5G connection be made.

This agreement will last for three years and will allow Taiwan Mobile, thanks to the help of Nokia, to guarantee both individuals and companies the best performance in each sector, both for working or for automated machinery.

The technologies created and supplied by the Finnish telecommunications giant will compete even more with those produced by Huawei (but often contested in Europe and the USA) and those of the other European company Ericsson, which also broke the Chinese competitor’s records. The latest research and surveys conducted by Ericsson have also shown how the public expects a transition to 5G by the end of 2025, but without replacing the 4G network.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Huawei Mate 40 perhaps will have a display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and not 120Hz

Android Brian Adam -
The Huawei Mate 40 series is already showing itself to the world with the first leaks spread by the best known online tipster. According...
Read more

Microsoft Edge imports data from other browsers even without permissions

Apps Brian Adam -
Usually, the newly installed browsers ask the user to import data and preferences from other search engines to simplify the user experience. On Reddit...
Read more

Unieuro discounts Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, but Amazon raises and the price collapses

Mobile Brian Adam -
We are perhaps faced with one of the most fierce "battles at the last discount" ever in the smartphone field. In fact, thanks to...
Read more

Official Wiko Y61 in Italy: price under 90 euros and Android Go

Android Brian Adam -
After announcing the View4 range in early 2020, Wiko extracts another low-cost smartphone from the cylinder. However, this time the price is even lower...
Read more

COVID gives Microsoft the excuse to hide the failure of its stores

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The American software giant will close all its physical stores in the world, losing more than 450 million dollars. The company will bet on...
Read more

The Samsung Galaxy A31 already in Spain, these are its official price and availability

Android Brian Adam -
One of Samsung's most anticipated mid-range mobiles has just officially landed in Spain: the Samsung Galaxy A31 can already be purchased in the first...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY