Nokia has signed an agreement of 400 million Euros for the development of 5G

Nokia is making incredible strides in developing 5G technologies. The spread of the fifth-generation mobile network is proving increasingly fundamental worldwide. This is why Nokia would finally reveal its cards by signing an agreement with Taiwan for 400 million Euros.

The activities of the Finnish company on Taiwanese territory will consist in the installation of 5G antennas and supply of equipment to the Asian provider Taiwan Mobile. First of all, 5G network infrastructures will be positioned and configured which will work together with the already existing 4G antennas. Only after an initial phase of testing and development will a single 5G connection be made.

This agreement will last for three years and will allow Taiwan Mobile, thanks to the help of Nokia, to guarantee both individuals and companies the best performance in each sector, both for working or for automated machinery.

The technologies created and supplied by the Finnish telecommunications giant will compete even more with those produced by Huawei (but often contested in Europe and the USA) and those of the other European company Ericsson, which also broke the Chinese competitor’s records. The latest research and surveys conducted by Ericsson have also shown how the public expects a transition to 5G by the end of 2025, but without replacing the 4G network.