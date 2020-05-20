Nokia 6.2 review: the Android One catalog evolves with a firm step

During the last IFA fair, held in early September, HMD Global officially presented the new Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 to succeed the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7.1, respectively. Among other benefits, both terminals came with a triple rear camera that, in the case of the Nokia 7.2, it had a 48-megapixel main sensor and in the Nokia 6.2, a 16-megapixel sensor.

Precisely the latter, the Nokia 6.2, just passed through our hands so that we can check if, indeed, it leaves us with a good taste in the mouth as in the first impressions. A 6.3-inch FullHD + screen with HDR10 support and the Snapdragon 636 are two of the features we found in its cover letter.





Nokia 6.2 data sheet

NOKIA 6.2 SCREEN 6.3 inches (19.3: 9) FullHD + resolution, support HDR10 PROCESSOR Snapdragon 636 RAM 4GB STORAGE 64GB + microSD (up to 512GB) SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie (Android One) REAR CAMERA 16 MP f / 1.8 main sensor

Wide angle 8 MP f / 2.2

Depth sensor 5 MP FRONTAL CAMERA 8 MP f / 2.0 DRUMS 3,500 mAh CONNECTIVITY Dual SIM, LTE Cat. 4, WiFi ac, BT 5.0, NFC, USB-C, jack socket OTHERS Rear fingerprint reader, Google Assistant button DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159.92 x 75.15 x 8.25 mm PRICE 229 euros

Good display, good design

Unlike its predecessor, which had a matte metallic back, the Nokia 6.2 is made of a polymer compound and features a mirror finish that, although it cannot avoid the constant presence of fingerprints, it does gives a premium look to the set. The result is a sleek design to look at and comfortable to grip. Mind you, quite slippery.

On the back, we have the fingerprint reader, the Nokia logo and the three sensors of the main camera housed in a circular module next to the flash. This module, located in the center, protrudes enough from the body, which causes a lot of dirt to accumulate around it and increases the risk of scratches. Special mention deserves here the dedicated button for Google Assistant located on the left side, next to the card tray.

The front of the device is almost entirely occupied by the screen, which correctly replaces the upper frame of the previous model with a drop-shaped notch. That, added to some quite small side frames, achieves better use of the front. The 6.3-inch FullHD + panel offers good viewing overall, with maximum brightness appreciated outdoors and optimal viewing angles for a phone in this category.

The screen offers good overall viewing, with maximum brightness appreciated outdoors

In addition, it has Cristal Corning Gorilla Glass 2.5D, it has a very effective oleophobic layer, it offers a correct tactile response and is capable of converting SDR content to HDR to get more dynamic range. Thus, the Nokia 6.2 gets a good grade in this section, only marred by the automatic brightness, which sometimes reduces the screen brightness too much, forcing us to manually raise it.

In the sound section, the Nokia 6.2 has a single speaker at the bottom that delivers audio with metallic nuances that, turning up the volume, it becomes quite shrill. It has a jack socket next to that speaker and comes with headphones, which are essential to make use of the built-in FM radio. Don’t expect to find settings to customize the equalization.

Passes in performance, falters in autonomy

For this model, Nokia has opted for the Snapdragon 636 which, in the case of our unit, comes accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage with a microSD card up to 512 GB. A somewhat more modern chip would have been preferable. (It was presented in October 2017), but on a daily basis, it offers a fluid performance, both in multitasking and in navigating through the different menus.

It is true that we have experienced some delay at specific times and even the occasional sudden closure, but nothing to hinder their daily use. Even in games like ‘Asphalt 9: Legends’, it has delivered quite a bit of dignity. Here, it is clear that 4 GB plays a fundamental role, so we do not recommend the 3 GB one. Next, we leave you the results of the benchmarks:

NOKIA 6.2 NOKIA 6.1 SONY XPERIA 10 PLUS MOTO G7 PLUS ASUS ZENFONE 5 PROCESSOR Snapdragon 636 Snapdragon 630 Snapdragon 636 Snapdragon 636 Snapdragon 636 RAM 4GB 3GB 4GB 4GB 4GB ANTUTU 145,996 87,557 117,327 116,035 125,353 GEEKBENCH 4 (SINGLE / MULTI) 1,324 / 4,913 833 / 4,142 1,346 / 4,959 1,317 / 4,723 1,334 / 4,884 PCMARK (WORK 2.0) 5,900 4,680 5,079 6,230 5,637

This hardware is accompanied by Android One, the cleanest and purest version of Android. This, in addition to assuming two years of system updates and three years of security updates, translates into a total absence of bloatware and a storage space that, at startup, offers almost 52 GB free of the 64 available. Against him, as always, the few customization options that Google allows.

If we talk about biometric authentication systems, the Nokia 6.2 has a fingerprint reader and facial recognition. The first is located in a comfortable place for our index finger, but run into some trouble recognizing it if the position is not adequate and requires two or three supports in most cases. Facial recognition, meanwhile, takes a few seconds to identify our face, too slow in our opinion.

As for the battery, which has an autonomy of 3,500 mAh and is compatible with charging 10 W, does not reach the two days that Nokia promises. A full charge gives us for about 6 hours of screen with automatic brightness and with medium use (surfing the Internet, social networks, messaging apps, some games, calls and a bit of video), come on, that reaches the end of the day, but not much more. The good? That it takes less than 2 hours to go from 0 to 100% energy and that half an hour of charging gives us 35% autonomy.

A Night mode that excels in the triple camera

The camera app, signed by Nokia itself, is quite intuitive and has direct access to the main functions. HDR is not missing, a Night mode, a Pro mode that allows us to make some adjustments manually (White Balance, Sensitivity, Exposure Compensation, Focus Mode, and Shutter Speed) and a Portrait mode, here called ‘Live Bokeh’. Also noteworthy is the Dual-Sight function, which activates both the front and rear cameras to capture both shots at the same time.

From left right: single, dual and P-I-P (Picture in Picture) shooting thanks to Dual-Sight function From left right: single, dual and P-I-P (Picture in Picture) shooting thanks to Dual-Sight function

In the main camera, the Nokia 6.2 presents a triple configuration Composed of a 16-megapixel main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle (118 degree) with f / 2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It also has artificial intelligence for scene recognition and 4K video recording, something that is appreciated in terminals of this category.

It has artificial intelligence for scene recognition and 4K video recording, something that is appreciated in terminals of this category

In illuminated situations, and thanks to artificial intelligence, Photo mode works well in most situations, although the colours sometimes appear a little muted; And don’t expect to fix it with Pro model because it doesn’t make much of a difference. The wide-angle gives us the possibility of capturing more content, but it penalizes the dynamic range and usually overexposes the background. As for AF, we have noticed that it fails on some occasions, especially at short distances.

Photo mode Photo mode

1X Photo Mode (left) vs. Wide angle photo mode (right) 1X Photo Mode (left) vs. Wide angle photo mode (right)

Live Bokeh mode allows us to play with depth of field for portraits with the background out of focus, but also tends to overexpose it and casts an excessively pale skin tone. It has several levels of beautifier (with too artificial results if we abuse it) and offers the possibility of choosing blurred backgrounds with the shape of a star, heart, butterfly, raindrop or snowflake.

Photo Mode (left) vs. Live Bokeh mode with background blur in the middle (right) Photo Mode (left) vs. Live Bokeh mode with background blur in the middle (right)

When the light falls, as is normal in mobile of this category, the camera of the Nokia 6.2 kneels a little in the Photographic mode, but Night mode manages to save the scene outstandingly in most cases. In fact, we can say that it gets a level of detail far above what we are used to. The contribution of HDR is not very large, so in backlight situations, for example, we also recommend making use of this Night mode so effective.

Night mode Night mode

Photo Mode (left) vs. Night mode (right) Photo Mode (left) vs. Night mode (right)

We now turn to the front camera, which includes 8 megapixels with f / 2.0 aperture and use the on-screen flash (we already warn you that it is not advisable to use it). Except for the wide-angle and Night mode, it has the same functions as the rear camera, including Pro mode, HDR and Live Bokeh mode with adjustable background bezel and blur (in this case, it uses the software for it). ).

Front Camera Photo Mode Front Camera Photo Mode

The quality of the selfies, in favorable lighting conditions, is acceptable, but again, we have too pale skin tones and overexposed backgrounds in most cases, especially when using the live Bokeh mode, which also generates imprecise clipping.

Photo mode (left) vs. Live Bokeh mode (right) from the front camera Photo mode (left) vs. Live Bokeh mode (right) from the front camera

In night scenes or in low light, as we said, we can not use the Night mode for the front camera, so the appearance of noise and loss of detail are very evident, but still, the result is acceptable. AF also suffers and, in some cases, has generated blurry portraits in both Photographic and Live Bokeh modes.

In any case, we are talking about a mobile that costs just over 200 euros, and for that price, we cannot ask for miracles either. But the Nokia 6.2 can boast a very versatile camera and a Night mode that many higher-priced terminals would already like.

Nokia 6.2, the opinion of Xataka Android

Like most phones in this price range, the Nokia 6.2 has its strengths and weaknesses, but the set It is satisfactory in the day to day. Among its weak points, we find an autonomy that falls short of what the brand promises, a front camera that falters at night and a somewhat old processor that, at times, gets somewhat stuck. In the sound section, we were also expecting something more.

The pure experience and commitment to updates offered by Android One is also at its strengths

These shortcomings, however, are compensated by several virtues, among which a Night mode of the rear camera stands out. typical of much higher terminals and a screen that offers very good display in general terms, despite the fact that the automatic brightness sins of restraint in dark situations. The pure experience and commitment to updates offered by Android One is also at its strengths. And that without forgetting the design, an aspect in which this Nokia has evolved a lot if we compare it with the previous model.

In short, we are facing a model with lights and shadows in which we miss little (remember that it has NFC and headphone jack). It comes onto the market with an official price of 229 euros, a fairly competitive figure despite some competing models. As time goes by, some price will drop and that’s when that big screen and that versatile camera They will make it really worth purchasing this terminal.

7.8 Design 8.5 screen 8.5 performance 7.5 Camera 7.5 software 8.0 Autonomy 7.0 In favour Good screen display, even in the sun.

Outstanding Night mode in the rear camera.

A great step forward in design. Against A 2017 processor that is stuck at some point.

Fair autonomy to reach the end of the day.

Upgradable sound and front camera.