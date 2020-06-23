No watchOS 7 for Apple Watch Series 1 and 2: here are the compatible models

After spreading the list of iPads and iPhones compatible with iOS 14, Apple did the same with the new version of its wearable operating system, watchOS 7. Unlike what happened with the touch counterpart, however, the latter marks the end of the support for two smartwatch models.

Apple has announced that it will not bring the new watchOS 7 to Apple Watch Series 1 and 2, while it will be fully compatible with Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5 and later.

The Colossus of Cupertino also claimed that not all features will be available on all models, but did not specify which it refers to. However, it is likely to hypothesize some limitations to the use of the new sleep monitoring system, which has finally made its debut on the smartwatch after years of requests from users.

It is undeniable, however, that the first two variants of Apple Watch are currently not widespread, and the choice of Apple represents the natural evolution of the series, which in all probability will also be updated this year in the autumn in the keynote in which the new generation will be unveiled iPhone.

What do you think of Apple’s decision to cut support for Apple Watch Series 1 and 2? Let us know via the comments.