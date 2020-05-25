Boris Johnson's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, says he has no regrets about his 400km journey from London to Durham in response to alleged breaches of the Covid-19's strict lockout restrictions

Cummings drove to Durham in March to go alone with his family because, he says, he was worried that if he or his wife became ill they would be unable to care for their young son.

The guidelines made people wary of long journeys.

To an outbuilding on his father's lands in Co. He went to Durham where, if he and his wife became ill, he had access to the care of his sister's teenage children. He said that his wife was showing such signs, which prompted the trip.

When he got up the next morning in Durham, he had the hallmarks of the Covid-19.

He stayed in Durham from March 27 to April 13. **

The day he decided to return to London to return to work in Downning Street, he made a half-hour trip to assess his driving ability, as he did not have perfect eyesight after the illness. He went to castle lands in the county that day.

Dominic Cummings spoke to the press in Sr.'s garden Downing today and said his actions were reasonable in an exceptional context with a small child.

He does not intend to resign and has made no such offer.

Although he did not tell Boris Johnson at the time that he was going to make the trip, he told him some day after returning. The Prime Minister asked him to speak openly to the whip community after a lengthy conversation between the two men at the weekend when the news came out in the newspapers.

Dominic Cummings acknowledged that there are many who will not agree with his decision, but he stands by what he did.

Boris Johnson regrets the anger and misunderstanding caused by this, which he said tonight … But he said no-one in Sr has done anything. Downing with removal of public integrity messages.